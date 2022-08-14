New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI on social media Saturday night, questioning their integrity days after they raided his private Florida residence.

In a series of posts, Trump called the FBI “corrupt” and called their raid Monday at Mar-a-Lago the latest in an effort to undermine him. These claims are baseless.

“The FBI has a long and relentless history of corruption. Look back to the days of J. Edgar Hoover,” the former president wrote on TRUTH Social, referring to the federal bureau’s first director.

“In the modern era, nothing has changed except that it has gotten a lot worse,” Trump added.

The former president has made a series of unverified claims involving former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI Agent Peter Strzok and former FBI Attorney Lisa Page. He also addressed the way the FBI influenced the 2016 presidential election.

“Look at Comey, McCabe, Strzok, and lover Lisa Page. Look at the brilliantly written but damning IG reports. Look at what they tried to do to elect crooked Hillary Clinton (they failed) and get caught! They spied. My campaign pushed the fake document and the FISA court was illegal. Trump said.

“Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, “No Collusion” Mueller Investigation, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2 and I’ve been completely vindicated. Now they’ve raided my house, barred my lawyers and no witnesses are allowed, as we showed them earlier. “Break the lock they asked us to install in the storage area, which contains papers they could have had months ago for asking, and ‘break in’ without ridiculous political grandstanding, a multi-story, important and high-visibility location before the midterm elections,” he continued.

Trump has also suggested that the FBI may have planted evidence against him in their raid, but there is no evidence to suggest this.

“The whole world watched as the FBI walked through the former First Lady’s closets (and clothes!) alone and unchecked. They even demanded that the security cameras be turned off (we refused), but no way. Was what they took legal, or ‘was there a plant?’ It’s the FBI, after all!”

The former president also shared a series of posts that called the FBI “Criminal RICO.” [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] organization.”

Another post shared by Trump claimed that the FBI was “in collusion” with “treason, espionage” without proof. [and] treason.”

On Monday, the FBI spent several hours executing a search warrant at Trump’s Florida estate, where they found boxes containing various levels of classification, including top secret and classified information.

The search warrant, which was unsealed by a judge until days later, showed the FBI search was connected to a violation of the Espionage Act.

This is the first time in US history that the FBI has raided the residence of a former US president.