Former President Donald Trump has not ruled out supporting his political foe, Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, in the 2022 midterms.

Ahead of his CPAC speech in Dallas, Fox News Digital asked Trump if he would support Kemp in his re-election bid against his Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams.

“Well, we’re going to look at everything,” Trump told Fox News Digital on Saturday.

Trump criticized Kemp for certifying President Biden’s victory in the Peach State after the 2020 presidential election as he repeatedly alleged voter fraud led to his defeat.

Kemp previously defeated Trump-backed David Perdue, winning a whopping 73.7% of the vote in a heated GOP primary in May.

The incumbent will take part in a highly anticipated rematch against Stacey Abrams, who has never formally conceded a 2018 defeat.

Several pro-Trump candidates won in competitive GOP gubernatorial primaries across the country, including Kari Lake in Arizona, Tudor Dixon in Michigan and Dan Cox in Maryland.

Trump’s influence on the Republican Party continues. A CPAC straw poll showed 69% support for Trump among attendees in a hypothetical GOP primary in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seeking re-election in November, is second with 24%. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz received 2% support among CPAC goers. All other potential candidates earned 1% or less.

In a hypothetical primary without the former president, DeSantis topped the straw poll with 65%. In second place is Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., with 8%, followed by Cruz with 6% and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with 5%. No one else came above 2% on the second ballot question.

The former president’s strong performance in unscientific polls is not surprising. CPAC, the largest and most influential gathering of conservative leaders and activists, has become a Trumpfest since his victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Fox News’ Brian Flood, Harris Allick, Josh Commins and Paul Steinhauser contributed reporting.