Former President Donald Trump said he exercised his Fifth Amendment rights on the advice of his lawyers during his deposition as part of a civil investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling it a “baseless politically motivated witch hunt.” The Biden administration and prosecutors across the country have “no choice” because they have “lost all moral and ethical decency.”

Just days after the FBI raided his home in Mar-a-Lago as part of an unrelated federal investigation by the National Archives and Records Administration, Trump was set to sit down with attorneys behind closed doors at the state attorney general’s office. The classified material the former president allegedly took with him from the White House to Palm Beach, Fla., when he left office in January 2021.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Trump said: “What Letitia James has tried to do over the last three years is an insult to the justice system, an insult to the taxpayers of New York State and a violation of the most important rights and protections afforded to the United States by the Constitution.”

“I did nothing wrong, and that’s why five years later the federal, state and local governments, along with the fake news media, have found nothing,” Trump said. “We cannot allow a renegade and out-of-control prosecutor to use this trial to advance her political career. New York deserves better, and this country deserves better. This is a vindictive and self-serving fishing trip. The likes of which our country has never seen before.”

“The Constitution of the United States exists for this purpose, and I will use it to the fullest extent to defend myself against this administration, this Attorney General’s office, and all other attacks on my family, my business, and our country,” Trump said.

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking up the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” he continued. “When your family, your company, and everyone in your orbit becomes the target of a baseless, politically motivated witch hunt backed by lawyers, prosecutors, and the fake news media, you have no choice.”

“If there was any question in my mind, the raid on my home at Mar-a-Lago on Monday by the FBI, just two days before this deposition, erased any uncertainty,” Trump said. “I have no choice because the current administration and most prosecutors in this country have lost all moral and ethical boundaries of decency.”

He said: “Accordingly, on the advice of my counsel and for all the reasons stated above, I decline to answer the questions under the rights and privileges granted to every citizen under the Constitution of the United States.”

The former president was the last member of the family to be deposed as part of the investigation. Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were deposed earlier this month. All three depositions were expected to take place last month, but Trump’s lawyers asked for a delay after the July 14 unexpected death of Ivana Trump, Trump’s first wife and the mother of his 3 oldest children. Depositions are scheduled. will take place the next day.

Trump was impeached at James’ trial on Wednesday

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The AG’s office neither confirmed nor denied the information and declined to comment.

James’ office is conducting a civil investigation into the Trump Organization to determine whether Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of assets on financial statements to obtain loans and tax benefits.

Trump’s estate in Westchester, New York, including Seven Springs, 40 Wall Street, and his residence in Trump Tower in New York City include financial transactions that the NY AG believes may be fraudulent.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the investigation politically motivated and a “witch hunt.”

Trump’s office, in a press release Wednesday morning, shared a Video Rumble said: “Abusing the Attorney General’s office to attack President Trump.”

In the video James tells a supporter: “Please sue him for us: and James responds: “Oh we’re definitely going to sue him. We’re going to be a real pain in the ass.”

Another clip video shows James saying, “She will never be afraid to challenge this illegitimate president.”

“We have to focus on Donald Trump,” James said in another clip. “We should follow his money.”

The video ends with another clip of James during her campaign: “This illegitimate president—I look forward to walking into the attorney general’s office every day, suing him, and going home.”

Meanwhile, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings. That investigation was launched in 2019 by former Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance and focused on possible bank, insurance and tax fraud.

The case involves the financial transactions of Trump’s Manhattan properties, including the value of his flagship Fifth Avenue mansion, Trump Tower, and his 213-acre estate Seven Springs in Westchester.

Earlier this year, new Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg stopped pursuing charges against former President Trump and halted the investigation “indefinitely,” one of the top prosecutors who resigned from the office said in his resignation letter–but disagreed with the decision.

But Bragg’s aa spokesman insisted the investigation “will continue”.

“A team of experienced prosecutors is working every day to pursue the facts and the law,” the spokesperson told Fox News. “There is nothing we can or should say at this time regarding the ongoing investigation.”

In that context, a source familiar with the investigation pointed Fox News Digital, specifically, to Trump’s “Statement of Financial Condition,” which reports a company’s assets, liabilities and ability to raise and use funds.

The source told Fox News Digital that Trump did not inflate his financial statements as prosecutors had expected, but instead, understated his assets.

The source told Fox News that Trump has never defaulted on payments to banks and that there are “caveats” in his financial statement that “disprove” the DA’s office’s claims.

The investigation led to tax fraud charges against the Trump Organization and its finance chief, Allen Weiselberg, last July.

Weiselberg is accused of collecting more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition.

Both Weiselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.