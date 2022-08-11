Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment in the New York civil probe. What does that mean?

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he invoked the Fifth Amendment during testimony as part of the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the finances of the Trump Organization. The Attorney General’s Office has confirmed this.

“I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer to that question,” Trump wrote, citing a “politically motivated witch hunt” against himself and his allies.

“Pleading the Fifth” may have gained notoriety in pop culture through TV crime shows and movies, but there’s more to the constitutional right than meets the eye. Here’s what you need to know about the Fifth Amendment.

New York Civil Investigation:Trump says he invoked the 5th Amendment in testimony to the New York investigation

What is the Bill of Rights?

The Fifth Amendment is one of the 12 originally proposed amendments to the US Constitution, introduced by the First Congress on September 25, 1789. According to the National Archives. Ten of those proposed 12 amendments, Articles 3 through 12, were ratified by three-fourths of the state legislature in December 1791; They became the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, otherwise known as the Bill of Rights.

What does the Fifth Amendment say?

This Fifth Amendment to the Constitution reads:

“No person shall be held to answer for a capital or otherwise infamous crime, except on the presentation or indictment of a grand jury, in the land or naval forces, or in the militia, except in cases arising while in actual service during war or public danger; or any A person shall not be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb for the same offense; nor be compelled to be a witness against himself in any criminal case, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be made public. Not to be taken for use, only without compensation.”

What is the Fifth Amendment in simple terms?

The Fifth Amendment can be divided into five constitutional rights Legal Information Institute of Cornell University:

The right to answer for crimes only “upon presentation or indictment of a grand jury.” Prohibits double jeopardy, or being prosecuted twice for the same crime Prohibition against you being a witness, or being compelled to self-incriminate Right to due process or fair hearing and guarantees that the government cannot expropriate private property without compensation at the property’s market value

According to the Legal Information Institute, this amendment previously applied only to federal courts but has since been partially incorporated into the states through the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment. The first of the rights listed is the only one that has not been incorporated into the states.

What right did Trump exercise?

When people “plead” or “take,” it usually refers to the right not to self-incriminate. Trump declined to answer questions from the New York attorney general’s office.

That right was established in the landmark Miranda v. It was expanded by the Arizona ruling, which famously gave the Miranda warning the right to remain silent and have an attorney with you when questioned in police custody.

What do you call the Fifth Amendment?

According to the Legal Information Institute, the application of the Fifth Amendment looks different in different settings. If questioned by government investigators, that usually means exercising the right to remain silent. At trial, “taking the fifth” is refusing to testify in your own defense.

Does the fifth argument make you guilty?

In criminal cases, the prosecution may not comment on the decision to exercise Fifth Amendment rights and the jury is prohibited from drawing adverse inferences. But in civil cases, like Trump’s, that’s not always the case.

“While his silence cannot be used against him in a criminal case, it can be used against him in the AG’s civil case,” former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti told USA Today. If he is sued, the judges may be instructed to presume that his answers may have prejudiced him.”

Why does the Fifth Amendment exist?

Supreme Court Written in 1956 that the privilege against self-incrimination “registers an important advance in the development of our freedom—a great landmark in man’s struggle to civilize himself.”

In 1964, The court wrote that it “reflects many of our most fundamental values ​​and noblest aspirations.” Among those ideals: preventing people from being tortured into confessing or being shoehorned into a “brutal trilemma of self-incrimination, perjury or contempt of court.”

What are the limitations of the Fifth Amendment?

A witness faces a real risk of criminal prosecution, said Paul Cassell, a criminal law professor at the University of Utah. That means action on any charge in any US court.

Although there is sometimes controversy over whether the right is being exercised improperly, “courts have generally held that they should give the benefit of the doubt to someone who may be prosecuted criminally, rather than compel someone to testify and then Learn: ‘Alas! ‘” Cassel said.

