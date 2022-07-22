Trump Ignores Script and Goes ‘Off the Cuff’ to Say ‘We Love You’ to January 6 Rioters

As violence stretched into the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, aides urged former President Donald Trump to call off the attack and wrote a short script for the president to read in an attempt to quell the riots. Trump didn’t read it.

“I urge all my supporters to do what 99.9% of them are already doing – express their passions and opinions peacefully,” the script read, according to evidence presented at Thursday’s hearing of a House committee investigating the attack. “My supporters have a right to make their voices heard, but make no mistake – no one should use violence or threats of violence to express themselves.