New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump’s New York Republican gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin has reportedly helped raise an additional $1.5 million for his campaign to unseat incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul.

At a reception Sunday at the home of the Chera real estate family in New Jersey, Trump argued for Zeldin, who has been close to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s predecessor in recent elections, as the general election is still nine weeks away. November.

The New York Post reported that Zeldin received a $1.5 million boost in campaign cash through the program.

Trump praised Zeldin for helping him through “impeachment hoax number one and impeachment hoax number two and a lot of scams,” including efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Zeldin misses planned stop at DeSantis campaign event due to ‘unforeseen tragedy’: report

“I have these lunatics against me. He’s one of the greatest voices,” Trump said Sunday, according to a recording obtained by the Post. “Support Lee Zeldin.”

Trump also noted his administration’s move of the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, which the former president said has been supporting Zeldin, who is Jewish, since his first congressional run in 2014.

“There are people in politics who pretend you’re friends. They show up the day after you win. They tell you they’ve been there the whole time. I’m sure they haven’t. But then they’re our friends,” Zeldin said at the event. “He has supporters and strong supporters — People who believed in him, people who believe that his policies were right for America and that his policies are still right for America today.”

Campaign filings from mid-July showed Hochul had $11.7 million in campaign funds, compared to Jeldin’s $1.6 million.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Trump did not endorse Zeldin before New York’s crowded GOP primary in June.