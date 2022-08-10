Trump has said he is testifying today in the New York investigation

Toggle caption Julia Nikhinson/AP

Washington – Former President Donald Trump He will be questioned under oath on Wednesday A long-running civil investigation by the New York Attorney General In his dealings as a real estate mogul, he confirmed in a post on his Truth social account.

Trump’s testimony comes days after a flurry of legal activity surrounds him FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida As part of an unrelated federal investigation into whether he took classified records while leaving the White House.

He arrived at the New York Attorney General’s office in a multi-vehicle car just before 9 am. As he exited Trump Tower in New York City for a short ride downtown, he waved to reporters gathered outside but did not respond.

A New York civil investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, misrepresented the value of valuable assets such as golf courses and skyscrapers, misleading lenders and tax officials.

“Tonight in New York City. Meeting the racist NYS Attorney General tomorrow, to continue the greatest witch hunt in US history!” Trump wrote on Truth Social that James, who is black, has repeatedly made claims about the investigation.

“My great company and I are under attack from all sides,” Trump added. “Banana Republic!”

Messages seeking comment were left with James’ office and Trump’s attorney.

Trump’s testimony comes at a critical juncture in James’ investigation, in the middle of a crucial week into his presidency.

In May, James’ office said it was nearing the end of its investigation and that investigators had accumulated substantial evidence that could support legal action, such as a lawsuit against Trump, his company, or both.

The Republican billionaire’s testimony — the legal term for sworn testimony not given in court — is one of the few remaining missing pieces, the attorney general’s office said.

Two of Trump’s two adult children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, recently testified in the investigation, two people familiar with the matter said. The people were not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Trump’s testimony was originally scheduled for last month but was delayed following the July 14 death of the former president’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump, mother of Ivanka, Donald Jr., and another son, Eric Trump, who sat to testify. James’s investigation in 2020.

On Friday, the Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief, Alan Wesselberg, will go to court. Dropping the tax evasion charges against them Last year the Manhattan District Attorney parallel criminal investigation.

James, a Democrat, said in a court filing that her office had uncovered “substantial” evidence that Trump’s company “used fraudulent or deceptive property valuations to obtain a range of financial benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.”

James alleges that the Trump Organization exaggerated the value of its holdings to sway creditors or misrepresented which land was eligible to reduce tax burdens, pointing to annual financial statements given to banks to secure favorable loan terms and financial magazines to justify Trump’s position in the world. is Billionaire

The company exaggerated the size of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse, saying it was nearly three times its actual size — a difference in value of about $200 million, James’ office said.

Trump has denied the allegations, explaining that seeking the best appraisal is a common practice in the real estate industry. He says James’ investigation is part of a politically motivated “witch hunt” and that her office is “doing everything in their corrupt conscience to interfere with my business relationships and the political process.”

“No case!” Trump said in a February statement after Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that James’ office had “clear authority” to investigate Trump and other principals at his company.

While James has sought to prosecute Trump or his company, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has pursued a parallel criminal investigation.

That investigation had appeared to be making progress toward possible criminal charges, but slowed after new District Attorney Alvin Bragg took over in January.

The grand jury hearing the evidence was dismissed. The top prosecutor handling the investigation resigned after Bragg raised internal questions about the viability of the case.

Bragg has said he is under investigation, which means Trump could subpoena him Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refuse to answer questions from James’ investigators.

According to a subpoena issued by James’ office, Trump was to appear in person at the attorney general’s office, located in a Manhattan office tower that doubles as the headquarters of Westar Royco, the fictional conglomerate on HBO’s “Succession.”

As vigorously as Trump has defended himself in written statements and on the stage at rallies, legal experts say the same strategy could backfire in a deposition setting because anything he says could potentially be used against him or his company in a criminal investigation. No case has been registered against any former President.

In the fight to block the subpoenas, Trump’s lawyers argued that New York officials were using civil investigations to obtain information for criminal investigations and that it was a ploy to avoid calling witnesses before a criminal grand jury, where state law requires them to be. Immunity granted.

Last summer, because of evidence uncovered by James’ office, Manhattan attorneys filed charges against Wesselberg and the Trump Organization. Prosecutors said Wesselberg collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation.

Wesselberg and company have pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Wesselberg and Eric Trump each invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times during questioning by James’ attorneys during separate witnesses in 2020.

A former president could choose to do the same, but “he would claim to be ignorant on many issues,” said Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University.

That could be a successful strategy, because Trump is known as a “big picture guy,” Gillers said. “So he’ll answer big-picture questions, and those answers will be general enough to keep him out of trouble, or so his lawyers hope.”

“On the other hand, his impulsiveness makes him a lawyer’s nightmare and his overconfidence can lead him astray. Anyone who questions him will be encouraged,” the professor added.

Once her investigation is over, James could decide to file a lawsuit and seek financial penalties or bans against Trump or his company from being involved in certain types of businesses.