Nearly two months after the DC Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling in a case related to the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena of former President Donald Trump’s accounting firm for financial records, Trump’s lawyers revealed that all parties involved have reached a settlement agreement.

Lawyers from law firm Consvoy McCarthy informed the federal appeals court of the latest development in a court filing on Wednesday.

“In the opinion of the panel, Plaintiffs, Mazars and the Committee have settled this case on August 30, 2022,” the filing states, and as a result, Trump and his businesses are withdrawing their request to have the matter. Full Court reheard en banc proceeding.

The July 8 DC Circuit Court ruling reflects guidance from the US Supreme Court, which states that an appellate court should engage in a “careful analysis” of separation of powers issues in a case. In light of this, the court ruled that the House Oversight Committee could properly subpoena some of Trump’s financial records from the accounting firm Mazars USA, limiting the scope of the subpoena in question.

The circuit court panel stated that they reached this conclusion in applying the Supreme Court’s mandate that “Congress insist on a broader subpoena than is reasonably necessary to support the legislative objective.”

Trump was not satisfied with the ruling and asked for a rehearing by the full list of the court, but just over a week later, all sides reached a settlement.

The details of the agreement are not known. Fox News reached out to Trump’s legal team but they did not immediately respond. House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, DNY., released a statement Thursday in which she described the settlement as a victory for her side.

“After several court victories, I am pleased that my committee has now reached an agreement to obtain key financial documents that former President Trump fought for years to hide from Congress,” the statement said. “In April 2019, the Oversight Committee issued a statutory subpoena for financial records as part of our investigation into President Trump’s unprecedented conflicts of interest, self-dealing and foreign financial relationships.

“After years of delaying tactics, the committee has now reached an agreement with the former president and his accounting firm, Mazars USA, to obtain critical documents,” the statement continued. “These documents inform the committee’s efforts to get to the bottom of former President Trump’s outrageous behavior and ensure that future presidents do not abuse their power for personal gain.”