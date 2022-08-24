Trump has raised millions. He may run in 2024, so where will all that money go?

Toggle caption Maury Gash/AP

Days after the FBI raided former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club residence in Florida, his political action committees Millions of dollars From supporters.

The loophole that was reported by The Washington Post, a major boost to Trump’s PAC fundraising, which had been slowing in July. Still, late last month, Save America PAC, Trump’s largest PAC had a huge increase $99.1 million on hand — and the millions raised after the Aug. 8 FBI search added to the former president’s massive war chest.

Federal Election Commission rules and experts on finance law say there are almost no restrictions on how PACs spend money when Trump is not a presidential candidate. However, if Trump decides to run for re-election, the money raised cannot be used for a possible 2024 campaign, experts say.

But Trump has no history of following FEC guidelines, and despite dozens of campaign finance complaints there has been little enforcement.

Since 2016, there have been upwards 40 complaints The FEC has not prosecuted any of them – against former presidents, including the case of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paying Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. is raising questions about whether Trump could be held responsible for any possible future violations.

Commissions are often divided along party lines

The FEC consists of three Democratic commissioners and three Republicans, all nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Four votes are needed to move forward with any financial violation claim, but in recent years the commission has become partisan, particularly Cases involving Trump.

Democratic FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub told NPR, “The deadlock on important enforcement matters has been an ongoing concern for a long time. “I don’t think we’re doing the job that Congress asked us to do. I don’t think we’re doing a good job of enforcing the law.”

Several former FEC officials now work at the Campaign Legal Center Current FEC guidelines state are “ineffective” and are supporting Statutory changes.

In some recent complaints that were not followed up by the FEC, Republican commissioners Argued that going forward There will not be “best use of agency resources.” Democratic commissioners, including Weintraub, argued that their Republican counterparts were “Harmful“The Campaign Finance Process.

“We used to do a better job of finding four votes to pursue enforcement cases. … Commissioners worked hard to find a way forward,” Weintraub said, noting the commission doesn’t always operate in a nonpartisan manner. “I worry that there is now a new partisan undertone.”

Trump is teasing a 2024 run but not officially announcing it

Because Trump hasn’t formally announced whether he’ll run for president in 2024, his PACs aren’t subject to campaign finance restrictions — though they still have to disclose things like donor information.

“There’s almost no restriction on that, because it’s not campaign money. He can’t put it into his campaign, that’s one thing he can’t do with it … but there are no rules, laws or regulations on the use of those funds.” Ken Gross, The FEC’s former associate general counsel told NPR.

In other words, PAC money can be used for Trump’s nationwide rallies and other business expenses. But if Trump announces he’s running and spends $5,000 on his campaign, the restrictions apply. Trump then has to start depositing campaign money into the campaign account, and the FEC says he can’t use that money for that personal use.

“He actually went out there and said ‘I’m going to be the next president of the United States,’ or ‘I’m running for president’ or ‘Vote for me’ … he’s now putting his candidacy forward,” Gross said.

At that point, any money Trump spends, whether on travel or TV ads, would be considered campaign expenses and would have to come out of his campaign account.

But Trump is somewhat ambivalent about a potential run for the presidency. He has not announced the campaign, but has hinted at it.

Gross said Trump’s vagueness may be intentional to avoid campaign finance restrictions, but added, Trump “can’t have it both ways. He can’t claim he’s not a candidate for FEC purposes and then talk about being a candidate.”

There is a slight loophole, however, where Trump can say he is “Testing the waterIn other words, he is spending from his existing PAC to determine his viability as a candidate, but not officially declared. Gross notes that if Trump announces he’s running, he’ll have to go back and file specific expenses from his PAC that were used as campaign expenses.

Spokespeople for Trump and Save America PAC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The DOJ can take criminal action, but this is not a routine move

Gross points out that even if the FEC doesn’t take action to enforce any campaign finance violations, there can still be a back-and-forth process, which can be laborious.

For example, a complainant may sue the FEC for failure to act on a violation. If the judge thinks there is a clear violation, they can take the case back to the FEC and ask them to find a violation. If the FEC still doesn’t act, a judge can grant a private right of action, meaning the complainant can sue the violator directly, without the commission’s involvement.

It’s a difficult and rare process, Gross said, but the campaign has a legal focus Several lawsuits were filed. And the pro-Democratic PAC, American Bridge, recently a the case Against the FEC for failing to act on Trump’s tampering with his 2024 bid for the White House.

The Department of Justice has the other option of taking criminal action.

“They can bring a criminal case against Trump, and it’s a serious law. But they’re rare. But if it’s a fully knowing and willful violation of the law, that’s a possible possibility,” Gross said.

The problem, Gross noted, is that the DOJ’s move to take criminal action could come across as a direct political attack on Trump during the election.

“Whether the DOJ will go there … I don’t know. Plus, it goes to the heart of his candidacy,” Gross said. “It’s legally possible but politically, probably not.”