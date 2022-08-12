Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta attorney to investigate the election

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney who defends famous rappers to represent him in matters related to a special grand jury investigating whether the former president tried to illegally interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia.

Drew Findling’s clients include Cardi B, Migos and Gucci Mane, as well as comedian Kat Williams. His Twitter bio includes the hashtag #BillionDollarLawyer and his Instagram feed is filled with photos of him posing with his famous clients.

His most recent Instagram post, two days after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June, said his organization was committed to “fighting to restore a woman’s right to choose, destroyed by the Supreme Court.” His personal views do not align with Trump’s Republican Party. He offered to defend anyone charged under Georgia’s compulsory abortion law for free.

After Trump insulted basketball star LeBron James’ intelligence in an August 2018 tweet, Findling called Trump “the racist architect of the fraudulent Trump University” in a tweet and called the post “POTUS pathetic once again!” He concluded.

Attorneys Jennifer Little and Dwight Thomas have been appointed to represent Trump, the Findling Law Firm said in a statement released Thursday.

Findling said in an emailed statement that he is a “passionate advocate against injustice” and “strongly defends” Trump.

“I may differ politically from many of my clients, but that does not change my commitment to defending against false investigations,” Findling said. “In this case, President Trump’s targeting of Fulton County, Georgia is clearly wrongful and politically motivated violence, and I, along with my office and co-counsel, am fully committed to defending against this injustice.”

Little, a former prosecutor, said in an emailed statement that Trump’s attorneys were “handpicked” and that “the composition of our team only adds to the integrity of his defense.”

“A group of politically diverse lawyers with different viewpoints came to the same conclusion — Georgia did not violate the law,” she said. “We as a team look forward to vigorously defending our client and the Constitution.”

Thomas said he has extensive past experience in special grand jury investigations and serves as a consultant. He said he had also been contacted by other lawyers who have clients connected to the investigation, but declined to name them.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early last year and a special grand jury was empaneled in May at her request.

Willis has confirmed since the early days of the investigation that he is interested in a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that conversation, Trump suggested that Raffensperger could “find” the votes needed to overcome his slim loss in the state.

“That’s all I want to do. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than us,” Trump said during the call. “Because we won the state.”

Willis filed motions last month seeking to compel the testimony Before a special grand jury from seven Trump associates and advisers, including former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. And she said she was considering subpoenaing the former president himself

In addition to representing high-profile musical artists and other entertainers, Findling successfully defended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill in a racketeering trial that threatened to end his law enforcement career. Hill was acquitted in 2013 The 27-count indictment accused him of using his office for personal gain.

Findling is currently defending Hill against allegations in a federal indictment that he violated the civil rights of several people in his agency’s custody by unnecessarily placing them in restraint chairs and ordering them to leave them there for hours.

He defended Mitzi Bickers, a former Atlanta city official who was the first to go to trial In a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall under former Mayor Kasim Reed. A jury convicted Bickers earlier this year On charges of money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery. Fineling said they plan to appeal.