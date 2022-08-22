New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Trump filed a motion Monday seeking an independent review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate during an FBI raid earlier this month.

Trump’s motion seeks an order appointing a special master, ordering further government review of seized materials until a special master is appointed, requiring the government to provide a more detailed receipt of the property and for the government to return any items. Seizure was not within the scope of the search warrant.

Trump indicated last week that he would file a Fourth Amendment capital motion over the “unlawful” invasion of his home.

“My rights, along with the rights of all Americans, have been violated on a scale rarely seen before in our country,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday.

The search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club earlier this month to retrieve documents from his White House years was an unprecedented law enforcement action against the former president, who is widely expected to run for office again.

Officials did not reveal exactly what was in the boxes, but the FBI said it recovered 11 sets of classified records, including some marked “sensitive compartment information,” a special category intended to protect secrets that could cause “exceptionally serious” damage. US interests if disclosed publicly.

