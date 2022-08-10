New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Calls are mounting for the Justice Department to release information about Monday’s raid on former President Trump’s Florida home, as the agency remains silent on the unprecedented action two days later.

“The country deserves a full and immediate explanation of what led to the events of Monday,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. said on Tuesday. “Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice must already provide answers to the American people, and they must do so immediately.”

McConnell was joined by several other top Senate Republicans, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former Vice President Mike Pence, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and several others in seeking an explanation from the DOJ.

Trump announced on Monday Florida was the residence raided Sources told Fox News Digital that the discovery was in connection with classified material that Trump carried with him while he was president. Sources also said the National Archives and Records Administration referred the matter to the Justice Department, which seized 15 boxes of classified material from the home.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that the raid took place early Monday morning. The source said agents brought a “security cracker” and broke into a “relatively new” safe at Mar-a-Lago. A source told Fox News there was “nothing to it.”

It is unprecedented in US history for the Justice Department to raid the properties of a former president. After incidents of political bias and alleged broken protocols in Trump’s past investigations, many Republicans in the GOP ranks of the DOJ and FBI have spoken out and said they are suspicious of the department’s motives.

“This is the same agency that obtained a warrant against Carter Page in a Russian investor that was so flawed that the court reprimanded the Justice Department,” Sen. Lindsey Graham RS.C. said at an event in South Carolina. “This is the same FBI whose agents were in charge of the Trump investigation who ignored every incriminating matter and assumed the worst.”

“At the end of the day, I know there’s a tremendous burden in my opinion on the Justice Department to explain their actions, and I hope they do,” Graham said.

Turner, the top Republican on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, sent a letter to Attorney General Garland demanding that the committee be informed of the raid.

“An escalation of this magnitude” is concerning, Turner wrote, because the raid on the former president, as Trump’s documents indicate, “poses a serious, continuing threat to our national security.” He demanded that the Justice Department turn over the evidence behind the search warrant for Trump’s home.

Even Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Trump critic who is considered a likely candidate to run against Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, demanded more information about the search of Trump’s assets.

“These are unprecedented circumstances that require unprecedented transparency and accountability from our government agencies,” Hogan said. “The American people deserve to know all the facts as soon as possible, and I urge the Biden administration to — at a minimum — release the documents authorizing the FBI search.”

The DOJ, however, typically does not comment on ongoing investigations and did not release any information about the raid on Trump two full days later. It is not clear when the segment will weigh in.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment Wednesday.

