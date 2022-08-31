New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Before the Justice Department filed to oppose President Trump’s call for a “special master” to review White House documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, seven former federal prosecutors filed an amicus brief asking a Florida federal judge to recuse himself. His request.

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman, Donald B. Ayer, Gregory A. Brower, John J. Farmer Jr., Stuart M. Gerson, Peter D. Keesler, William F. Weld — all of whom served in Republican administrations — called Trump a “waste of time.”

The motion said the former prosecutors have a “special interest” in the case and “may assist the court.”

“Amici all served in Republican administrations and collectively have decades of experience litigating cases involving sensitive materials or advising on matters involving executive authority and the proper scope of executive powers,” the motion states.

The brief said Trump’s request should be denied because it would be unprecedented for a former president to appoint a special master for an executive privilege claim “against the same executive branch.”

The Justice Department told the judge it had already reviewed Trump’s documents

His request ignores the Presidential Records Act’s requirement that a challenge from a former president on executive privilege be “brought within the jurisdiction available under the PRA, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.” He claims he is seeking relief he is not entitled to by making the request in a Florida court “that is legally barred from hearing the matter.”

Finally, it called Trump’s request “a waste of time because an executive privilege claim against the executive branch in this case is clearly frivolous.”

The DOJ filed its response to Trump’s request on Friday, opposing it on the grounds that it was “unnecessary” and “harmful to national security interests.”

The department said in its filing that classified documents may have been “hidden” at Mar-a-Lago in violation of a grand jury subpoena.

Whitman was the Republican governor of New Jersey from 1994 to 2001 and served in the George W. Bush administration.