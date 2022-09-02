New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Justice Department on Friday filed a more detailed list of documents that raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, including dozens of classified documents and folders with classified markings.

A wide assortment of other material is also included, including more than 1,000 documents without classified markings, numerous “clothing article/gift item” entries, and hundreds of printed news articles.

The list was released under the order of Florida federal judge Eileen M. Cannon as she weighs whether to appoint a “special master” to inspect the documents for potential executive powers.

There is very little that is unexpected in the document. A different federal judge last month unsealed a less detailed asset receipt that showed the FBI took several boxes of documents from Trump’s property, including “various classified/TS/SCI documents.” Trump. At the same time, the FBI publicly complained that it took documents and items unrelated to its investigation.

But Friday’s filing underscores the massive amount of material the government took from Mar-a-Lago, including many documents that are the property of the US government.

The Presidential Records Act technically gives the National Archives authority and control over that material once the president leaves office. It is unclear why these non-classified government records were at the resort and were not transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration as required by law, and why Trump’s team, along with about 15 others, did not voluntarily turn them over in January. Boxes of presidential records in initial transfer.

It is also not clear why the investigators seized the items labeled as “Article of Clothing/Gift Item”. In total, the DOJ said it seized 18 such items.

Trump’s legal team has argued that Cannon should appoint a special master to conduct an independent review of materials taken from his property by the DOJ. They say the Justice Department should not be trusted to have the final say on whether its conduct is proper.

Justice Department lawyers, meanwhile, argued that appointing a special master was unnecessary and would slow their investigation into whether Trump illegally possessed national security documents at his home.

The government conducted a preliminary search of Trump’s home in response to what it believed to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 — collection, transmission, or loss of protected information; 18 USC 2071 — Concealment, deletion, or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.

