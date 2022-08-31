closer
The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed its response Tuesday opposing the appointment of a “special master” to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump’s request for a special master “failed for multiple, independent reasons,” the department argued in the filing, calling it “unnecessary” and “harmful to national security interests.”

The filing said Trump “does not have standing” for a special master because the records in question belong to the United States, not him.

Trump would not be harmed without the injunction, saying “the harm to the government and the people far outweighs the benefits to him.”

Any materials subject to attorney-client privilege have already been segregated by the government’s filtering team, the filing added.

“Furthermore, the appointment of a special master would impede the government’s ongoing criminal investigation and—if the special master were tasked with reviewing classified documents—would prevent the intelligence community from conducting its ongoing review of the national security risk the materials may cause and identifying actions to correct or correct or mitigate the damage caused by improper storage. ,” the filing said. “Finally, the circumstances in this case warrant the appointment of a special master to review materials subject to attorney-client privilege.”

FBI agents raided Trump properties earlier this month as part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally possessed national security documents at his private residence.

Attorney General Merrick Garland himself said the raid had been approved and that the DOJ had “not made such a decision.” Trump has attacked what he says is a politically motivated raid as the basis for his request for an independent review by a “special master” of documents taken from his home by the FBI.

(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Justice Department told the judge it had already reviewed Trump’s documents

“Politics cannot be allowed to influence the administration of justice. President Donald J. Trump has a clear lead if he decides to run in the 2024 Republican presidential primary and the 2024 general election,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in their request last week. “Law enforcement is the bulwark that protects Americans. It cannot be used as a weapon for political gain.”

The Justice Department filed Tuesday after Florida federal judge Eileen M. Cannon, who is overseeing the case, indicated her “primary intent” to grant Trump’s request for a special master on Saturday. It also comes ahead of a scheduled Thursday hearing on Trump’s motion.

Judge declares ‘primary intent to appoint special master’ to review Trump records seized by FBI

Cannon has yet to grant another request from Trump — to block the government from reviewing items seized from the Trump estate until a special master is appointed. That means the DOJ can continue to review the documents in the meantime, which it said it was doing in a separate filing Monday.

    Attorney General Merrick Garland previously said he personally approved the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The Justice Department filed a response Tuesday to Trump’s motion to appoint a special master to conduct an independent review of documents seized in that raid. (Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images)

    The Justice Department seized documents from the Florida Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month as part of an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump illegally held national security documents at his residence. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The government initiated the search in response to what it believed to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 — collection, transmission, or loss of defense information; 18 USC 2071 – Concealment, deletion or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.

This court image filed by the Justice Department on Aug. 30, 2022, partially redacted by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized by the FBI during an Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar- A-Lago Estate in Florida. The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct an investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. (Department of Justice via AP)

Trump and his lawyers, meanwhile, said the documents were brought to his home while he was president and ordered to declassify them under the broad authority given to the president.

