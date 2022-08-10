New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Albany Times Union newspaper and Judicial Watch have separately asked a federal magistrate to publicly release a search warrant related to the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The FBI on Monday executed a search warrant for Trump’s Palm Beach property in what the former president described as an “unannounced invasion” of his home.

In a letter to Judge Bruce Reinhardt, Albany Times-Union Managing Editor Brendan Lyons requested that the search warrant be filed under seal in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

“[I]”It is well established in this Circuit and others that the public has a First Amendment and common law right to inspect and copy judicial records,” Lyons said. Sealing the record of judicial proceedings ‘must be exercised very judiciously’ and sealing a warrant affidavit indefinitely is inappropriate.”

Lyons argued that because a search warrant was executed and the target of that search — former President Trump — “had full knowledge of what happened,” unsealing the search warrant would not impede the ongoing investigation.

Judge Reinhard gave the Justice Department until August 15 to respond to the request to unseal the search warrant.

There is a judicial watch filed a separate motion A judge has thrown out a search warrant in an FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

In its motion, the agency is “investigating the potential politicization of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Department of Justice and whether the FBI and Justice Department are abusing their law enforcement powers to harass a future political opponent of President Biden.”

“The public has an urgent and substantial interest in understanding the suggestion of an unprecedented search warrant execution of the private residence of a former president and future political opponent,” the agency said. “[N]No official explanation or information about the search has been released.”

It added: “As of the filing of this motion, the public record consists entirely of speculation and innuendo. In short, the historical presumption of access to warrant materials outweighs the government’s interest in keeping the materials under seal.”

FBI agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said.

The attack has raised unanswered questions about why the Justice Department, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, is taking such a drastic step.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.