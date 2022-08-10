New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Trump-backed businessman Tim Michels is the projected winner in battleground Wisconsin’s GOP gubernatorial primary.

Michels and former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch were leading a field of four Republican candidates that also included state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.

Michels will face off in November against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who faced no primary challenge but is being targeted by Republicans for a second term.

The battle for Wisconsin’s GOP gubernatorial nomination was the latest test of Republican dominance between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, onetime running mates who could potentially face each other for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Michels, a billionaire owner of a construction company who poured millions of his own money into his race, was endorsed by Trump in early June. Two weeks ago, Pence once again broke with his former boss because he supported then-conservative Lt. Gov. Klifisch, who served eight years under then-Gov. Scott Walker.

Another high profile Conservative endorsement by Cleefish

“There is no candidate for governor in America who is more capable, more experienced or more proven conservative than Rebecca Kleefisch,” Pence said as he shook hands with the former lieutenant governor at a campaign stop in suburban Milwaukee last Wednesday.

And Kleefish said she’s “tested and proven and ready to go,” and that she’s “a four-time statewide winner.”

Two days later, headlining a rally for Michels in Waukesha, Trump charged that “Rebecca Kleefisch doesn’t have what it takes to beat Tony Evers… if he runs against Rebecca, he’s going to win.”

Asked by reporters on the eve of the primary for comments about Trump’s offensive attacks, Kleefisch replied: “There are no thoughts that I can share.”

And she seemed to discount Michels’ support for Trump when she stressed in an interview with Fox News on Monday that “the voters of Wisconsin are going to decide the outcome of this race.”

Michels’ campaign tried to frame Kleefish as a never Trumper, writing in an email to supporters on the eve of the primary that “if we don’t get Trump supporters to the polls to vote for Tim Michels on Tuesday, never Trumpers will win.” And Mitchell’s campaign argued that if Kleefish wins, “the media will falsely report that Wisconsinites have rejected Trump’s support.”

While Michels also spent big money running ads targeting Clefish, the former lieutenant governor criticized Michels — who owns a home in Connecticut — as a part-time Wisconsin resident.

In last week’s GOP gubernatorial primary in Arizona, former TV news anchor Kari Lake, narrow real estate developer and Arizona Board of Regents member Karyn Taylor Robeson, who was endorsed by Pence, endorsed candidate Trump.

But in May, Georgia’s conservative Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who was endorsed by Pence, defeated his Trump-backed challenger, former Sen. David Perdue, in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary.

In addition to Pence, two other potential 2024 GOP White House hopefuls, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the United Nations, endorsed Clayfish this summer. Haley campaigned with the former lieutenant governor and helped her raise approximately $100,000.