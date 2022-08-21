New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz’s re-election campaign on his Truth social platform on Saturday.

“Rep. Matt Gaetz is a relentless fighter for the wonderful people of Florida’s 1st Congressional District!” Trump posted. “Matt is a champion of our MAGA agenda who works tirelessly to drain the swamp, secure the border, support our brave veterans and law enforcement, defend the Second Amendment, stand up to the woke mob, and fight the never-ending witch hunts from the radical left that are destroying our country. !

Trump added that Gaetz “puts America first” and “has my full and total approval.”

Voters in Florida will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s primary election. Gaetz faces two GOP primary challengers to continue representing Florida’s 1st Congressional District: retired military officer Greg Merck and former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo.

California man who threatened to kill GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz was sentenced by the Florida Department of Justice

Gaetz, a staunch supporter of Trump, was embroiled in controversy last year following an anonymously sourced New York Times report of an inappropriate interaction with a minor, which he vehemently denied and no charges filed.

Gaetz’s relationship with Trump and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is a A recent promotional ad.

“He always works and he really fights for all of us,” Trump said of Gaetz in a campaign statement.

Matt Gaetz Urges Jim Jordan to Run for House Speaker, Questions McCarthy’s Leadership

Gaetz, 40, was elected to Congress in 2017 and defeated his Democratic challenger by more than 30 points while running for re-election in 2020.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“President Trump endorsed Congressman Gaetz at his home on April 12,” a spokesman for Gaetz’s campaign told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement accompanying a video of Trump endorsing Gaetz. “Congressman Gaetz proudly reposted President Trump’s gracious reminder of that endorsement on Twitter today. He was a little late in doing so as he dropped signs on the side of the road in Crestview, Florida.”

Trump also endorsed Florida Republican Reps. Neil Dunn, Scott Franklin and John Rutherford on Saturday.