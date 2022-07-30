Trump endorsed Dixon ahead of Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary

Lansing, Mich. (AP) – Former President Donald Trump endorsed Tudor Dixon in a crowded Republican primary for governor in Michigan on Friday. It’s just days before voters choose an opponent to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“She’s pro-God, pro-gun, and pro-freedom, and she’s unstoppable!” Trump said in a statement announcing his support.

Trump’s endorsement came shortly after his former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos asked Dixon to join her in supporting her — and despite Dixon’s opponents highlighting that DeVos left Trump’s cabinet after the Jan. 6, 2021 coup.

Dixon, the conservative commentator, Michigan’s Right to Life also has the support of former Gov. John Engler and some of the state’s top legislative leaders. She also has financial support from a pair of super PACs with ties to Michigan-based DeVos.

Dixon said she would fight to keep drag queens out of schools and oppose abortion except to save the life of the mother. Dixon hosted a fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida earlier this year, where the former president called her “special.”

Dixon’s opponents include businessman Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Soldano and real estate broker Ryan Kelly, who was charged with a misdemeanor for his actions during the riot at the US Capitol.

Trump’s approval rating sometimes makes the difference, and he’s often hammered the strength of his support. But he also suffered some high-profile defeats with some of his selections.

Trump lost Michigan by nearly 154,000 votes in 2020, and multiple audits and courts — as well as an investigation by the Republican-led state Senate — upheld that result. But all of the GOP gubernatorial candidates have said there was fraud, and all but Rinke have said they believe the election was stolen from Trump.

Rinke And the Democratic Governors Association spent big money on TV ads before the primary to attack Dixon.

Rinke’s TV ad claimed that Dixon was supported by “prominent never-trumpers of the RINO establishment,” using the ironic acronym “Republican in Name Only.”

A $2 million ad buy by the Democratic Governors Association pushes claims that Dixon’s budget plan would force widespread layoffs of police officers; She said that was a lie.

“Obviously, they’re desperate to get me out of this. They don’t want me running against Gretchen,” Dixon told The Associated Press after the final GOP gubernatorial debate on Wednesday.

DeVos, in a letter to Trump on Friday, urged them to work together to elect Dixon, calling her “the only person who can stand toe-to-toe with ‘that lady from Michigan,'” Trump used for Whitmer instead of her. Named in 2020.

Whoever emerges from the Aug. 2 primary will face a tough fight with Whitmer, who has committed nearly $15 million more than all five Republicans combined.

___

Joey Capelletti is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America A non-profit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on confidential issues.