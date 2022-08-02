Trump-endorsed candidate for Wisconsin governor won’t commit to endorsing former president in 2024

MADISON – Four days before former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Wisconsin for Tim Michels, a Trump-backed candidate for governor will not commit to endorsing Trump for president in 2024.

Michels and her top two opponents in the Republican primary for governor on Monday distanced themselves from Trump at their final meeting during a town hall candidate forum in Milwaukee before voters decide which candidate will run against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in November.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun joined Michels in refusing to say he would support Trump for president in two years when asked by a Republican pollster if he supported another run for president in light of his actions during the attacks on Trump. US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Not one thing has changed in what I’ve been doing since I’ve been in this race,” Michels said at a WISN (Channel 12)-hosted forum about his endorsement of Trump.

“Now, 2024 — I’m focused on this election right now. I haven’t made any commitments to any candidates in 2024. I’m focused on beating Tony Evers.”

Kleefisch said he is committed to supporting the Republican nominee for president, “and it looks like we have an assortment to choose from.”

Ramthun, who has been publicly praised by Trump for his unsuccessful attempt to persuade his colleagues in the state legislature to overturn his 2020 election defeat, said he has Trump’s phone number but has never called.

“People can throw their hat in the ring like we did and we’ll be scrutinized by the people, whether there are three or 13 or 33 people running for president in 2024, he’s going to have to go through that — if he throws his hat in the ring. gives,” said Ramthun.

“He’s going to have to go through that process again and to be honest with you, I’m not sure where the nation is right now in terms of whether or not they’re going to vote him in again.”

The candidates’ comments represent a significant departure from Trump since the trio visited Trump’s Mara-a-Lago Florida resort earlier this year, in two cases to interview for endorsements.

Since those meetings, congressional leaders have presented the findings of their investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, which was sparked in part by Trump’s false claims about election fraud in Wisconsin and other states.

Wisconsin’s ties to Jan. 6 may become clearer as the Select Committee focuses on efforts to prevent certification.

Some testimony has revealed that Trump may have known that his efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election in Wisconsin were baseless but pressed on anyway.

Trump has issued a series of angry statements in recent weeks directed at Assembly Speaker Robin Watson’s refusal to accept proposals to nullify the 2020 election, an impossible request nearly two years after the results were finalized.

All three candidates were asked again Monday, in their final debate of the primary, whether they would sign legislation to accomplish a goal that legal scholars and constitutional experts have called fanciful.

Only Kleefish said no.

Michels said “everything would be on the table” if elected, while Ramthun said he would sign the legislation, which he proposed himself, “in a nanosecond.”

Trump said on his Truth Social website last week that Michels would have “no chance” of becoming governor if she didn’t stand “strong on a rigged and stolen election.”

The former president plans to hold a rally at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds on Friday at 7 p.m.

