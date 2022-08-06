New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

DALLAS – Former President Donald Trump won convincingly in a straw poll for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination at the three-day meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas.

Trump, who has repeatedly teased another presidential run in 2024 in an attempt to return to the White House, captured 69% of the ballots cast in an anonymous online straw poll, according to results announced by CPAC on Saturday.

Support for the former president, who continues to be the most popular and influential politician in the Republican Party and kingmaker in GOP primaries, was up from 59% in an anonymous online straw poll at the CPAC conference in Orlando. Florida in February.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished second on the 2024 presidential nomination question with 24%, up from 28% shown at CPAC in Orlando five months ago.

2024 Watch: CPAC Attendees Pick Trump as Favorite Presidential Candidate, Nationals Gain Popularity

DeSantis has seen his popularity rise among Republican voters in his state and across the country over the past two and a half years, thanks to his relentless pushback against COVID-19 restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as his aggressive actions. The culture wars.

Ted Cruz told Fox News about 2024 at CPAC

Although DeSantis has repeatedly talked about a potential run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, political pundits see him as a potential White House contender.

The results of the CPAC Texas Straw Poll were released ahead of Trump’s confab keynote speech. DeSantis, who attended the Orlando conference earlier this year, did not attend the Texas conference.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who spoke Friday at the conference, received 2% support in a straw poll. Of the 21 names listed on the ballot, no one else topped one percent.

“President Trump remains the most dominant force in American politics, and another poll shows that will drive the growth and success of the Republican Party into the midterms and beyond,” Trump spokeswoman Taylor Budovich told Fox News after the results. Released.

The 2024 straw poll also has a second list without Trump. His name is replaced by that of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

DeSantis topped the second 2024 ballot with 65%. Donald Trump Jr. has 8% support, Cruz has 6% and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has 5%. No one else topped two percent on the second ballot question.

The former president’s strong performance on the unscientific survey is surprising. CPAC, the largest and most influential gathering of conservative leaders and activists, has become a Trumpfest since his 2016 presidential victory.

In a separate question asking who CPAC attendees would like to see as his running mate if Trump launches a campaign in 2024, DeSantis received 43% support, followed by South Dakota Gov. Christy Noem at 9% and Pompeo at 7%.

No one else topped four percent of the running mate ballot question.

Voting on the CPAC Texas straw poll ballot is open only to attendees of the voting confab, once again voting is conducted via the CPAC app.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which runs CPAC, said, “There is an inextricable bond between President Trump and the conservative movement. He has simply done the things he promised to do, and they are grateful for that.”

Veteran Republican pollster Jim McLaughlin told Fox News that the CPAC Straw Poll ballot is “the ultimate barometer of what’s happening in the conservative movement.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

McLaughlin and Associates, which conducted polling for Trump’s successful 2016 election and unsuccessful 2020 re-election bid in 2020, once again oversees the CPAC straw poll.

McLaughlin, who has been attending CPAC for decades, said, “It’s the same way Ronald Reagan defined the conservative movement in the old days, and it’s the same with Donald Trump right now.”