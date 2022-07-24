New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday hinted at the 2024 presidential election in a speech filled with culture war rhetoric and attacks on his political foes, including President Biden, the January 6 Committee and more.

The speech on the second day of the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit was pivotal. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was considered one of the potential GOP 2024 contenders along with Trump one Friday night after Trump’s speech.

“Now we might have to do it again,” Trump said Saturday, falsely claiming he had won the 2024 election and won the 2020 election.

“If I stay home and announce that I’m not running for office, the harassment of Donald Trump will stop immediately,” Trump also said in the speech. “But what do you want me to do. And you know what? There’s no way I’m going to do that.”

The comments came as Donald Trump Jr. earlier in the evening ruled out Trump announcing a presidential bid by November when asked by Fox News Digital.

Among the culture war issues Trump has hit on are school controversies, including critical race theory.

“Across the United States, we must enforce strict prohibitions on teaching American children inappropriate racial, sexual, and political content in any form,” he said.

“You don’t trust these people to babysit your kids for 20 minutes. And why should we let them teach millions of American students six hours a day, year after year, year after year,” he added.

Trump attacked transgender participation in women’s sports, making animated gestures and mocking voices while recounting stories of biological males winning women’s sporting events.

“It wasn’t politically correct to do what I did… people wouldn’t be allowed to talk about it,” Trump said.

Trump further attacked the Biden administration for ordering a coronavirus vaccine for the military. He said the US should “rehire every patriot dishonorably discharged from the military with an apology” and “back pay.” He said the Democrats need to get involved in the corporate culture wars, just like they do.

“The radical left attacks those institutions by boycotting them, and for some reason, the Republicans and the right don’t,” he said. “The only way to stop this extremism and get radical politics out of corporate boardrooms and human resources departments is if we do to the left what the left does to us.”

Trump has also lashed out at some of his political enemies. He called Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., “terrible” and blasted moderate Republicans like Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

He called the Jan. 6 committee an “unselective committee of political thugs,” attacked Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., over allegations that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election and more.

Trump ended his speech with an even clearer hint that in another presidential election, with Biden as president, his re-election slogan of “Keep America Great” is now outdated. But we will make America great again,” said Trump.