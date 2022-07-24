New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Tampa, Fla.- Former President Donald Trump dominated Sunday’s 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Fox News has learned.

TPUSA polled conference attendees—young activists from around the country—who they would vote for in 2024 if Trump decides to launch another White House run.

78.7% of attendees said they would vote for Trump.

19% said they would vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 1% said they would vote for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, 0.5% said they would vote for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; 0.3% Sen. 0.3% said they would vote for Ted Cruz and former Amb. Nikki Haley; And 0.3% said they would vote for former Vice President Mike Pence.

In a culture war-inspired TPUSA speech, Trump dropped major hints on the 2024 presidential election

Speaking at a conference on Saturday night, Trump hinted at a 2024 run. His keynote address was on the second day of the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. DeSantis was considered one of the potential GOP 2024 contenders along with Trump on a Friday night after Trump’s speech.

“Now we might have to do it again,” Trump said Saturday, falsely claiming he had won the 2024 election and won the 2020 election.

“If I stay home and announce that I’m not running for office, the harassment of Donald Trump will stop immediately,” Trump also said in the speech. “But what do you want me to do. And you know what? There’s no way I’m going to do that.”

DeSantis lights Biden during Trump’s speech amid rampant 2024 speculation

Trump concluded his speech by saying that with a President Biden presidency, his reelection slogan of “Keep America Great” is now obsolete. But we will make America great again,” said Trump.

30.3% of attendees said California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Republican, would be hard to beat; 13.6% said former First Lady Michelle Obama; 10.5% said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; 10.3% said Senator Bernie Sanders; 7.9% said Vice President Kamala Harris; 5.9% said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Only 4.4% of respondents said it would be very difficult for President Biden to defeat the Republican nominee in 2024.

Attendees were also polled on whether they approved or disapproved of the Republican establishment in Washington DC—92.7% said they disapproved and 7.3% said they approved.

73.8% of conference attendees said they did not believe the Republican Party could communicate with young voters, while 26.2% said they did.

Meanwhile, attendees were also polled on whether they thought “building a southern border wall” or “sending $56 billion to Ukraine” was more important.

98% of attendees said building a wall is “more important” to protect the US southern border.