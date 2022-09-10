Trump, DOJ Proposes Four Special Master Candidates to Review Documents Seized at Mar-a-Lago

Trump, DOJ submit names to US District Judge Allyn Cannon for consideration for special master.

The DOJ has already separated 520 pages of records for potential privilege out of the 11,000 documents seized.

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump and Justice Department lawyers could not agree on the appointment of a special master to independently review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, submitting four potential candidates to examine potentially privileged records obtained by federal investigators.

Among the two government nominees is Barbara Jones, a former federal judge in Manhattan who has played similarly special key roles in the federal investigations of former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen.

Federal prosecutors also presented Thomas Griffith, a retired federal appeals court judge for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Trump’s lawyers, meanwhile, Raymond J. proposed Deary, a former chief federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, who also served on the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court; and Paul Huck, Jr., former Deputy Attorney General in Florida.

The two sides also found some common ground in outlining the proposed ground rules for the special master’s work.

Justice officials said the 100 classified documents seized in the Aug. 8 search should not be at the disposal of any independent arbitrator, while Trump’s lawyers claimed the appointed master should be allowed to review all material recovered by the government, a trove of more than 11,000 documents. . .

The parties’ disagreements also extended to the length of the proposed special substantive review. The administration had called for the analysis to be completed by October 17, while the Trump team said the review would take 90 days.

The government opposed the appointment of a special master because federal officials had already reviewed thousands of seized documents and separated those that should be protected from investigators.

Classified documents, including dozens of “Secret” and “Top Secret” records with empty file folders with banners marked “Classified,” were kept haphazardly in storage rooms and in Trump’s office. Classified documents are mixed with thousands of declassified records, pictures and articles of clothing. The department returned three of Trump’s passports during the August 8 search.

But U.S. District Judge Allyn Cannon authorized the special master on Monday, ruling that the documents must be reviewed to exclude personal items and records potentially subject to attorney-client or executive privilege. Cannon also ordered the Justice Department to halt its investigative review of the documents until a special master’s review is complete.

Federal officials are appealing the ruling and have asked Cannon to lift a ban on reviewing classified documents as part of the investigation pending the appeal.

Federal reviewers identified 520 pages of documents that may contain attorney-client communications. But Justice lawyers argued that Trump has no claim of executive privilege to keep communications from aides in his administration secret because he is no longer president and the documents are sequestered in the executive branch. But Cannon said the Supreme Court has not ruled out a possible claim of executive privilege.

The challenge for Cannon is to find a candidate agreeable to Trump and the department who has a security clearance high enough to see the documents and who also specializes in attorney-client and executive privilege.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart authorized the FBI’s search for documents related to national defense or evidence of possible violations of espionage laws to obstruct justice.