Trump dismisses Hillary Clinton fraud claim as ‘political stunt’

WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Florida on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The former president’s legal complaint was dismissed “As a 200-page political manifesto.”

In a sharp rebuke to Trump’s claims, US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks wrote that the lawsuit had “obvious structural flaws” and that many of the “characteristics of the events are implausible.”

Middlebrooks also suggested that the lawsuit served as an outlet for Trump to air grievances with his opponents, not a legitimate legal effort.

“This court is not the proper forum,” the federal judge wrote.

Trump Vs. Clinton:Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton and DNC over allegations of Russian meddling

The 108-page lawsuit, filed in March, claimed that Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey and other top Clinton and FBI officials conspired to accuse Trump of colluding with Russia to win the 2016 election. It alleges that Clinton and the DNC “acted with a single self-serving motive: to discredit Donald J. Trump.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the election, but he noted in his report that the campaign was an eager beneficiary of Russian interference.

The special counsel did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed the investigation, but prosecutors found “multiple acts by the president that were capable of improperly influencing a law enforcement investigation.”

Efforts to obstruct the inquiry, Mueller said, “were largely unsuccessful … largely because the individuals who surrounded the president refused to carry out orders or accede to his requests.”

A spokeswoman for Trump did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

Read the judge’s order of dismissal

Trump’s Legal Troubles:Explains the lawsuits, investigations and legal pitfalls facing the 2024 Trump candidacy

Mar-a-Lago Search:Judge cites ‘reputational damage’ to Trump in order to halt Mar-a-Lago special master and probe

Contributing: Mabinty Quarshie, Kevin Johnson, Associated Press