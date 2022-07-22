Trump didn’t act and didn’t want to, as well as 4 other takeaways from the January 6 hearing

Toggle caption Tony Dejac/AP

In the early hours of January 6, after former President Donald Trump finally and reluctantly released a video telling the rioters to go home, after hours of staffers urging him to do so, he had only one thing to say.

“Mike Pence let me down,” Trump told his vice president’s staff.

At the last of the Jan. 6 committee hearings, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. revealed this in Prime Time on Thursday.

January 6, 2021 was the worst attack since the burning of the US Capitol in 1814 by British soldiers. People died. Congress members ran for their lives. A gallows was set up for Pence. The Secret Service agents shouted and said their last goodbyes.

And that was it – “Mike Pence let me down.”

It was an attack that didn’t come from the outside, it came from the inside, from a mob of supporters of the defeated ex-president, who pulled the wool over his eyes and convinced him – falsely – that it was all stolen.

In these eight hearings, the committee has built a case — more political than legal — that Trump, who lied about the election and teased that he would run for re-election in 2024, is unfit to hold office.

Here are five points from the hearing so far:

1. Trump refused to tell rioters to go home for hours — and there were consequences.

The committee has already suggested that Trump was aware that there were many people in the crowd with weapons, but wanted them to be allowed to bypass the metal detectors and allow him to speak at the Ellipse. He somehow believed they weren’t there to hurt him.

House Jan. 6 Committee Hearing The Jan. 6 panel highlighted the 187 minutes Trump went dark while the Capitol was under siege

Likewise, he was aware that his supporters could become violent and he was aware in real time that they were becoming violent. He watched on TV as everything went down. As the situation worsened and staff urged him to issue a statement or tweet that the crowd should go home, he refused to do so hours later.

In fact, when he finally did, when it became clear that the rebellion would fail, he sympathized with them.

It was the last straw for Sarah Matthews, the former deputy press secretary who testified Thursday.

“He didn’t differentiate between the people who attended his speech peacefully and the people we saw causing violence,” Mathew said, “As a spokesperson, I knew I would be asked to defend him. He refused to take action and the crowd was withdrawn. That day , his refusal to condemn violence was inexcusable.”

She resigned that night.

Even the next day, in a videotaped speech to supporters, Trump was editing on the fly and insisted: “I don’t want to say the election is over.”

The bottom line is that Trump knew what was going on, and could have taken action, but chose not to for an hour. It was three hours and seven minutes from the end of his speech to the release of the video telling the rioters to go home.

And there were consequences — violence and loss of people and buildings, but also America’s reputation around the world, testified Matthew Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser in the Trump White House.

Jan. 6, he said, “helped give ammunition to our enemies by reassuring them that our system of government is not working, that the United States is in decline.”

2. A political dispute rather than a legal one.

The committee has made a strong case that it inspired Trump on January 6. Many have also pointed the finger at the president for his role that day.

Less clear is whether there is any hard, prosecutable evidence of Trump’s intent and coordination. It is somewhat surprising how few there are First hand We have heard in this hearing about conversations with Trump with witnesses so close to the former president.

But Trump’s criminal convictions, if any, are for the Justice Department to determine.

House Jan. 6 Committee Hearing 14 key moments from the January 6 committee hearing — so far

After several of these hearings, it becomes clear that the committee’s mission is less legal and more political.

Trump still won’t accept the fact that he lost the 2020 election. Instead he is using his false grievance filled election as fuel for a possible 2024 run. And that’s the main thing this committee is trying to prevent – Trump back in office.

“Every American should be thinking about this,” said committee Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. Said, “Can a president willing to make the choices Donald Trump made in the wake of the violence of January 6th ever be trusted in any position? Have power again in our great nation?”

Are they convincing people? Maybe, to some extent. Latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/ The Marist poll, out Thursday, found that hard-line partisans are pretty much locked in — and Republicans mostly aren’t paying attention.

But it also found that a majority of independents now blame Trump for what happened on January 6 (57%) and describe January 6 as a coup and a threat to democracy (52%). Both are up 9 points since last December. It is worth noting that independents have made up a good share of the remaining swing voters in this country.

3. It is difficult to dismiss these witnesses.

We’ve said it before, but we’ll say it again, Trump loyalists are having a hard time axing these witnesses as Republicans in Name Only, or RINOs.

These are the people who worked for Trump’s campaign, his White House, and voted for him. And there have been many of them.

Cheney tried to retell what was being said not as testimony, but as a “series of confessions” from people close to the former president.

House Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Jan. 6 Majority Says Trump Is Guilty But Will Not Face Charges, Poll Finds

“The case against Donald Trump in these hearings was not made by witnesses who were his political enemies,” Cheney noted. “Instead it’s a series of confessions from Donald Trump’s own appointees, his own friends, his own campaign officials — his own family.”

Trump has a history of ratcheting up the pressure. Cheney has warned against intimidation of potential witnesses, but it’s clear that no one is immune to Trump’s pressure campaigns — not his vice president, not Secret Service agents, state officials or local election workers.

He is not above manipulating his own supporters – for their time, actions or money – as the committee has shown.

4. For committee members, it sometimes felt personal.

Others in the committee, however, are eager to grind their axes. Those blades seem sharpest to their own party members and rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. Has often put his hand on the handle.

“I’m glad I’m leaving here in a year, because I’m just surrounded by kids,” Kinzinger said back in April. “I hope that my party will finally remember where our foundation lies . . .”

Kinzinger, who is retiring at the end of his congressional term, has been ostracized by members of his own party — and family — and targeted by the former president. He has expressed that anger at times in this hearing.

“Regardless of your politics,” he said Thursday, “whatever you feel about the outcome of the election, we as Americans must all agree on this: Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 was the highest violation of this oath and gross negligence. Its duty. This is a stain on our history, an insult to all who have sacrificed and died in the service of our democracy, and when we present our full findings, we will recommend changes in laws and policies to guard against it. Another January 6.”

The committee has revealed that several Republican colleagues have apologized in previous sessions.

And then in Thursday’s session, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican Sen. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., captured the video of Josh Hawley running to exit the hall. Earlier, he raised his fist to the crowd in solidarity.

“Think about what we’ve seen,” Luria said. “Undisputed violence in the Capitol. The Vice President is being moved to safety by the Secret Service. Senators are running through the Senate hallways to get away from the crowd.”

Then she tied it back to the larger point: “As commander in chief, President Trump was bound by oath and duty to protect the Capitol. His senior staff understood that.”

5. This is not the last hearing.

Call it the end of the first season, because Cheney left us with this cliffhanger.

“During these hearings, we’ve received new evidence, and new witnesses have come forward boldly,” she said, “doors have opened. New subpoenas have been issued and the dam has begun to burst.”

Netflix doesn’t change seasons that quickly.

“We have a lot to do. We have a lot of evidence to share and collect with the American people,” Cheney said. “Our committee will therefore spend August pursuing emerging information on several fronts before holding further hearings this September.”

That means committee hearings are coming closer to the November elections — which they were originally meant to address.