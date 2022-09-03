New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

All this talk of appointing a special master is a “red herring”. Former President Donald Trump’s legal team and supporters are demanding that someone else review the seized documents as “neutral and detached” to ensure that none of the former president’s rights — such as attorney-client privilege, executive privilege — were violated. Or doctor-patient privilege for that matter. What is the difference without time? Let the third party see the seized documents first. If any of the documents are said to be “Top Secret”; If the dog partially eats any of the documents; If any document is marked “I’m sure no one knows I have this” – it won’t matter if Melania is appointed Special Master. Those are the documents. What will happen will happen.

Most importantly, there was no “Trump Raid on Mar-a-Lago”. A search warrant was issued at the former US president’s residence. Nowhere in the law does the law allow a former President of the United States to carve out his residence without being the subject of a search warrant. And the truth is, a search warrant, by its very nature, is a check on the government’s power to infringe on our rights as citizens of the United States to be free from unnecessary government intrusions into our personal space.

Don’t take my word for it. Search warrants have their roots in our Constitution. The Fourth Amendment exists to protect us from illegal government searches and seizures. In fact, any search and seizure by the government without a warrant is considered illegal. The Fourth Amendment reads: “The right of the people to be secure against unreasonable search and seizure, in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, shall not be infringed, and no warrant shall be issued, except upon probable cause, supported or affirmed by oath, and particulars of the place to be searched and seized.” describing persons or things done.”

This is why a search warrant must first be signed by a judge or magistrate. And before that judge or magistrate signs a search warrant, that judge or magistrate – who is “neutral and detached” – must be satisfied that law enforcement has provided prima facie evidence that evidence of illegality is more likely to be found. At the point of discovery – what we call “probable cause”.

That’s right – the search warrant protected the former US president by ensuring that a neutral and detached judge first determined that it was more likely than not that evidence of illegality would be found at Mar-a-Lago before law enforcement could find it. premises

Which now brings us to the question of “sealing” or “unsealing” a law enforcement affidavit in support of a search warrant application. Generally, these affidavits are kept secret and for obvious reasons. If the government cannot keep its affairs secret, the law cannot be enforced effectively. Witnesses shall not come forward or be tampered with; Evidence can be hidden or destroyed. The government always has the burden of proof, and the burden of proof is “beyond a reasonable doubt,” a doubt so great that a jury must acquit if it believes the defendant “probably did it”—giving the government broad powers to investigate behind closed doors.

However, the search warrant executed at the former president’s home raises the tension between the public’s right to transparency when it comes to our justice system and the government’s right to investigate without interference or obstruction — and the right to defend defendants against. Certainly, public confidence in our justice system is enhanced by direct observation of the system. But, if there is no demand, we expect the government to protect us by enforcing our laws. The government cannot prosecute, get criminals off the streets, and prevent future criminal behavior if the government cannot effectively investigate its cases. In this tug-of-war, the government often wins. This means that we as law abiding citizens are the real benefactors because we are kept safe.

Because it’s a former US president whose home was searched, it may be in the public interest to know more than usual. Because of the former president of the United States whose home was raided, it might be in the public’s interest to pull back the curtain a little. And perhaps it’s former presidents of the United States—especially with their unique skill at polarization—that have guaranteed (pun intended) government transparency in ways that these former presidents themselves have successfully obscured in the past.

But make no mistake – discovery was necessary; All this talk of special gurus is attracting attention and what are the documents found in the former president’s residence. What will happen will happen.