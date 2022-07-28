New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump has defended allowing the families of those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to scale back on the tour’s ties to Saudi Arabia to play the LIV golf tournament at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump told ESPN that criticism of Saudi Arabia, which is accused of funding terrorism, should not affect the tournament.

Chip Roy Daze called to register Liv Golf as ‘foreign agent’ for Saudi Arabia

“Unfortunately, nobody got to the bottom of 9/11,” Trump said. “As for the maniacs who did that terrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world, they should be. So no one is really there.”

Before the remarks, Trump teed off at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster for the LIV Golf Pro-Am event. The Saudi-backed league will hold its third tournament of the season at the club this weekend.

“I can tell you there are a lot of great people here today, and we’re going to have a lot of fun and we’re going to celebrate,” Trump said. “The money goes to charity, a lot of money goes to charity and you really have the best players in the world.”

Former Saudi official calls Prince MBS a ‘psychopath’ who is a ‘threat to the planet’

LIV Golf is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, a pool of economic development money controlled by the country’s crown prince.

Because of that relationship, the tour was criticized as an “exercise in whitewashing”. Critics say the incident boosted Saudi Arabia’s public image at a time when Saudi Arabia is grappling with accusations of funding terrorism and abusing the human rights of its citizens.

One of those critics is 9/11 Justice, an advocacy group made up of families with loved ones killed in the attacks. The families have asked Trump to cut ties with LIV Golf because of its ties to Saudi Arabia.

“The evidence, Mr. Trump, is clearer than ever,” members of the group wrote in a letter to him last month. “The Saudi nation is largely responsible for the death of our loved ones and this horrific attack on America.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Notably, 15 of the 19 hijackers involved in the 9/11 attacks were of Saudi origin. The country’s government has long denied any role in the tragedy.