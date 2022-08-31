New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A fundraising email from former President Donald Trump’s top political committee warned supporters, “The future of our county is at stake and President Trump is calling on all patriots to join his fight to save America.”

And the former president, in a recent fundraising pitch from his Save America PAC, said, “We can’t save America without you! Our major is expiring at the end of the month and I have to give you that we have the resources to stop the left.”

The pitch, one of countless pitches sent by Save America and Trump’s other political fundraising organizations, was a success as the former president has been a fundraising juggernaut since he left the White House in January 2021.

Save America — Trump’s main fundraising committee — had nearly $100 million in cash as of the end of July. It comes before fundraising surged in the days after an Aug. 8 FBI search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida, home for classified government materials.

Trump, the most popular and influential politician in the GOP, playing the role of kingmaker in party primaries and repeatedly teasing a 2024 presidential election, has held 20 large, campaign-style rallies since early last summer on behalf of Republican candidates. Approved. Trump will hold his 21st rally this weekend in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, supporting Republican Senate nominee and celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and GOP gubernatorial nominee State Sen. Doug Mastriano.

But when it comes to the former president sharing his fundraising dollars, there has been some anger in the GOP as the party tries to win back majorities in the House and Senate in November’s midterm elections.

“Republicans are mad that they’re not spending it,” Doug Hay, a longtime Republican strategist and negotiator who has served in senior roles at the Republican National Committee and on Capitol Hill, told Fox News. “There’s a lot of anger towards hoarding money.”

But Trump critic Hay said, “Unfortunately as we’ve seen with so many things about Trump, it’s been whispered privately because nobody wants to say anything publicly.”

What irritates many Republicans is that Trump siphons grassroots donations from small-dollar donors and shares only a fraction of the wealth with party committees or outside super PACs that support various GOP candidates. They argue that the lack of financial support from Trump’s massive war chest, along with the former president’s legal disputes and his constant re-litigation of his 2020 election loss instead of focusing on the nation’s economic ills, will hurt the party’s chances on the ballot. This autumn box.

Tim Miller, a longtime Republican strategist and veteran of the Republican National Committee and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign, has drawn much attention over the past six years for taking shots at Trump, wrote this week. Bulwark “It’s no longer a question Whether there is or not Trump will cost Republicans seats in November, but how many With his reservations and meddling he will lose the party.”

Although Trump has shared little of the fruits of his fundraising, outside groups supporting Republican candidates have been raising and spending large sums of money. In the battle for the Senate, the Senate Leadership Fund — which is aligned with longtime GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell — currently plans to spend at least $169 million to win back the chamber majority, with most of that spending coming after Labor Day. And nonprofit sister organization One Nation is rounding out nearly $54 million in summer spending.

One Republican consultant argued that “nobody expected Trump to do anything for anyone but himself at the start of this race, so Republicans planned the entire cycle accordingly.”

“Hopefully he’ll start talking a little more about the economy and prices and a little less about himself and his legal problems. That will help Republicans focus on the challenges voters face and less on the challenges he faces,” said the consultant, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak more freely. Asked to stay.

Although Trump has spent only a fraction of his fundraising compared to outside groups supporting GOP congressional candidates, he has turned off the spigots quite a bit. Save American cash on hand That’s down slightly from a peak of nearly $110 million earlier this year.

Trump made significant transfers in his successful efforts to defeat conservative Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the state’s May primary, promote Oz to the Pennsylvania GOP Senate nomination and defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming’s Republican congressional primary.

The former president also spent large sums of money to pay for staff salaries, legal fees and his many rallies, which aides said would continue frequently through the November election.

Trump’s political team has long argued that the former president’s GOP primary endorsements and rallies would skew any financial transfers in Trump’s favor.

“President Trump is fully invested in winning his endorsement candidates, which has already fueled his 98% win record this cycle,” Save America spokeswoman Taylor Budovich told Fox News.

“Through his endorsement and his massive MAGA rallies, President Trump has been able to infuse campaigns with media attention, volunteers and donors like never before in American politics,” Budovich noted.

But Hay argued, “Sure, these candidates want to have those rallies, but do they want to pay for it or two weeks of TV?”

And the strategist, who asked for anonymity, pointed to a post-midterm downside for Trump, warning that “until we get the majority back, I’m sure every Republican will know who helped and who didn’t.”