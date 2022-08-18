off
Donald Trump issued a statement following AG Merrick Garland’s remarks

Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha McCallum give their latest reaction to the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on ‘Your World.’

Former President Donald Trump took to social media just after midnight Thursday morning, where he criticized the state of Georgia for continuing to investigate those challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the state prosecutes those who insist on voter fraud more harshly than those who commit murder.

“So, let me get this straight! In the great state of Georgia, if you want to challenge or oppose the election results in any way, shape or form (Atlanta has the highest murder and crime rate in the nation. , many people are dying every month – before (in unprecedented numbers), they will charge you and put you in jail,” he wrote.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 4, 2017.

(Photo credit should read Sole Lobe/AFP via Getty Images)

“But if you kill people, you’ll soon get away with murder again. Isn’t there something ‘slightly’ wrong with this situation?” Trump asked.

Trump slams FBI over Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘Look what they were willing to do’

He added: “A perfect phone call.” The comment was in reference to a 2020 phone call Trump had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump allegedly asked him to “find” votes.

Trump is facing an investigation by Georgia about the content of the calls.

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to speak with U.S. military personnel at Yokota Air Base in Fusa, Tokyo on November 5, 2017.

(Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

It was not immediately clear how Trump determined the most “murders and crimes” in Atlanta.

Emerging Crime Capitals of America: These cities have the highest number of murders per capita

AH Analytics co-founder Jeff Asher compiled June police data from cities with a population of more than 200,000 New Orleans, Louisiana, has the highest homicide rate in the country so far this year among cities with a population of at least 200,000.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk aboard Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House on February 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.

(via Saul Loeb/AFP Getty Images)

On the list of murders per capita, New Orleans is followed by Baltimore, Maryland; Birmingham, Alabama; St. Louis, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Cleveland, Ohio; Rochester, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and then Atlanta, Georgia.

The same list determined the total number of murders, with Chicago, Illinois leading the list.

Strictly counting murders and not accounting for population rates, Atlanta was not in the top 10 with 74 murders as of June 18, 2022.