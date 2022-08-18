New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former President Donald Trump took to social media just after midnight Thursday morning, where he criticized the state of Georgia for continuing to investigate those challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the state prosecutes those who insist on voter fraud more harshly than those who commit murder.

“So, let me get this straight! In the great state of Georgia, if you want to challenge or oppose the election results in any way, shape or form (Atlanta has the highest murder and crime rate in the nation. , many people are dying every month – before (in unprecedented numbers), they will charge you and put you in jail,” he wrote.

“But if you kill people, you’ll soon get away with murder again. Isn’t there something ‘slightly’ wrong with this situation?” Trump asked.

He added: “A perfect phone call.” The comment was in reference to a 2020 phone call Trump had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump allegedly asked him to “find” votes.

Trump is facing an investigation by Georgia about the content of the calls.

It was not immediately clear how Trump determined the most “murders and crimes” in Atlanta.

AH Analytics co-founder Jeff Asher compiled June police data from cities with a population of more than 200,000 New Orleans, Louisiana, has the highest homicide rate in the country so far this year among cities with a population of at least 200,000.

On the list of murders per capita, New Orleans is followed by Baltimore, Maryland; Birmingham, Alabama; St. Louis, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Cleveland, Ohio; Rochester, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and then Atlanta, Georgia.

The same list determined the total number of murders, with Chicago, Illinois leading the list.

Strictly counting murders and not accounting for population rates, Atlanta was not in the top 10 with 74 murders as of June 18, 2022.