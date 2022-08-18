New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump has responded to a Washington Post report that said he is urgently looking to bolster his legal team following an FBI raid on his private Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the report “fake news” and claimed he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

“The WAPO story that ‘Trump is trying to add veteran lawyers’ to the Mar-a-Lago raid case is, as always, fake news,” he wrote. “I already have excellent and experienced lawyers – I’m very happy with them.”

The Washington Post published a report on Tuesday — “Trump Rushes to Hire Experienced Lawyers — But He Keeps Hearing ‘No’” — in which the outlet noted that Trump’s current legal team has no one with federal case experience.

“The struggle to find expert legal advice has left Trump in a bind as he faces potential criminal disclosures from a records dispute with the National Archives that led to a federal investigation into violations of the Espionage Act and other laws,” the outlet reported.

“Everybody says no,” the report added, citing a “prominent Republican lawyer who, like some others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential conversations.”

The paper, owned by Jeff Bezos, said: “Once again, Trump is struggling to find an experienced criminal defense lawyer with a strong track record of dealing with the Justice Department in a wide-ranging, multifaceted investigation.”

Trump has repeatedly criticized the FBI raids.

“This is highly political prosecutorial misconduct, I have not been charged and most importantly, I have done nothing wrong. Thank you!” he added in Wednesday’s post.