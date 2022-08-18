closer
How long will Trump’s search warrant affidavit remain sealed?

Former Homeland Security official Jonathan Fahey and Article III Project founder Mike Davis weigh the risks and benefits of the public seeing the Trump investigation affidavit on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Former President Donald Trump has responded to a Washington Post report that said he is urgently looking to bolster his legal team following an FBI raid on his private Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the report “fake news” and claimed he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

“The WAPO story that ‘Trump is trying to add veteran lawyers’ to the Mar-a-Lago raid case is, as always, fake news,” he wrote. “I already have excellent and experienced lawyers – I’m very happy with them.”

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil hearing on August 10, 2022 in New York City.

(James Devaney/GC Images)

The Washington Post published a report on Tuesday — “Trump Rushes to Hire Experienced Lawyers — But He Keeps Hearing ‘No’” — in which the outlet noted that Trump’s current legal team has no one with federal case experience.

Trump lashes out at FBI amid fallout from MAR-A-LAGO RAID: ‘Look what they’re willing to do’

“The struggle to find expert legal advice has left Trump in a bind as he faces potential criminal disclosures from a records dispute with the National Archives that led to a federal investigation into violations of the Espionage Act and other laws,” the outlet reported.

The Washington Post logo outside the snow-covered building.

(Oliver Contreras/via Getty Images for The Washington Post)

“Everybody says no,” the report added, citing a “prominent Republican lawyer who, like some others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential conversations.”

Trump lashes out at Liz Cheney after primary loss to Harriet Hageman: ‘She’s finally going to disappear’

The paper, owned by Jeff Bezos, said: “Once again, Trump is struggling to find an experienced criminal defense lawyer with a strong track record of dealing with the Justice Department in a wide-ranging, multifaceted investigation.”

Trump has repeatedly criticized the FBI raids.

“This is highly political prosecutorial misconduct, I have not been charged and most importantly, I have done nothing wrong. Thank you!” he added in Wednesday’s post.