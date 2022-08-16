New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Trump took to his social media platform late Monday night to unleash his latest rant against the FBI search of his home and call for the immediate release of the “completely unredacted” affidavit used to justify the raid.

“There is no way to justify an unannounced RAID of Mar-a-Lago,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “Home of the 45th President of the United States (who received more votes than any sitting president in our nation’s history!).”

Trump also referred to “gun toting FBI agents” and “the Department of ‘Justice'” in his post.

“But, in the interest of transparency, I request the immediate release of the fully unredacted affidavit of this horrific and shocking breaking-in,” the business magnate continued. “Also, the judge must recuse himself on this case!”

The former president’s latest coup comes after the DOJ filed a motion to block the release of an affidavit used to search the Florida mansion.

The Justice Department said it would comply with the court’s order to partially unseal the affidavit, but “respectfully requests the opportunity to provide the court with proposed redactions.”

A judge unsealed the search warrant Friday “after the government determined that the materials could be released without significant harm to its investigation,” the Justice Department wrote.

Despite their opposition to the release of the affidavit, the Justice Department has confirmed that it will not block the release of other documents related to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, including the warrant cover sheets.

Trump has doubled down on his attacks on the nation’s intelligence agencies, standing firm in his claim that the searches and seizures are part of a political conspiracy to prevent him from running for president again.

“Wow! In the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole all three of my passports (one expired), along with the others,” he wrote on his Truth social account earlier Monday. “This is an attack on a political opponent on a scale never before seen in our country.”