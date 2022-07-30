New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump suggested a proposed prisoner swap between Russia and the United States to return jailed WNBA star Brittney Greiner in exchange for a Russian arms dealer “doesn’t look like a very good deal.”

“She knows you don’t go in with drugs, and she accepts that,” Trump said on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. “I suppose she agreed without too much coercion because that’s what it is, and it sure doesn’t sound like very good business, does it? He’s definitely one of the worst in the world and he’s going to be set free. Because a potentially depraved man goes into Russia with drugs.”

Trump referred to news that the US was trying to release Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Merchant of Death” Because of his arms sales fueling deadly conflicts around the world.

“She went into enemy territory with drugs, where they’re very vigilant about drugs,” Trump added. “They don’t like drugs. And she’s caught. And now we have to get her out — and she makes a lot of money, I guess. We have to get her out completely. A killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed a lot of Americans. Killed a lot.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier this week that while Kremlin and US officials were engaged in talks, “there is no concrete outcome yet.”

“We proceed from the assumption that the interests of both sides are taken into account during negotiations,” she said.

Griner, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Arrested in Russia In February customs officials found “vapes” containing hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

Griner, who faces up to 10 years in prison, pleaded guilty earlier this month, saying her legal team “takes full responsibility for her actions.”

Trump’s former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, also suggested earlier this week that the proposed prisoner exchange was not a good idea.

“He’s a bad guy. He’s a guy who wants to kill Americans. This presents a real danger to the United States. The Russians have a real reason to bring him home. It’s a dangerous precedent to set a business like this,” Pompeo told “America’s Newsroom.”

“It’s not good business, it’s not the right way, and it’s going to lead to more,” Pompeo added.

Russian authorities have long pressed for the release of Bout, who is currently serving a 25-year sentence in a US prison after being convicted in 2011 of conspiring to kill Americans, conspiring to deliver anti-aircraft missiles and aiding a terrorist organization.

In 2008, he was caught in a sting operation at a luxury hotel in Bangkok, Thailand There he met with Drug Enforcement Administration informants who were posing as officers with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which US officials have classified as a narco-terrorist group.

The lawyers said that they are ready for the bout Provide a group An “astonishing arsenal of weapons – including hundreds of surface-to-air missiles, machine guns and sniper rifles – 10 million rounds of ammunition and five tons of plastic explosives” worth $20 million.

