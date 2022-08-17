New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Harriet Hageman, a Republican candidate for Congress in Wyoming, tasted victory on social media after former President Donald Trump defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in the state’s Republican primary.

In a series of posts, Trump praised the “very decisive victory” and slammed Cheney, whom he described as a “hater” and a “stupid”. He thanked Wyoming voters for a “very decisive victory.”

“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on a great and very decisive win in Wyoming,” Trump wrote on TRUTH Social shortly after calling the race. “This is a stunning result for America and a complete condemnation of an unselect committee of political hacks and thugs.”

The former president also made some comments specifically directed at Cheney.

“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she behaved, and her hateful, sanctimonious words and actions toward others,” Trump wrote. “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion, where I’m sure she’ll be much happier than she is right now.”

He added: “Thank you Wyoming!”

Hours later, Trump commented on Cheney’s concession speech, where she compared herself to former President Abraham Lincoln, and teased a possible bid for the presidency.

“Liz Cheney’s uncompromising concession speech to a ‘small’ crowd in the great state of Wyoming focused on her belief that the 2020 presidential election was not rigged and stolen, despite overwhelming and conclusive evidence to the contrary,” Trump wrote. . “It was, and that doesn’t even count the fact that many of the electoral changes in many states, not approved by state legislatures, were absolutely necessary. Liz Cheney is an idiot who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our country. !”

The Trump-backed Hageman ousted Cheney in Wyoming’s GOP congressional primary

Concluding his remarks, Trump called the primary a “referendum” by voters against Cheney and her anti-Trump words and actions.

“I assume the January 6th Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs will quickly begin the graceful process of disbanding, with the huge loss of Liz Cheney, far greater than ever expected? It’s a referendum on the never-ending witch hunt. The people have spoken!” The former president wrote.

REP. Liz Cheney compares herself to Abraham Lincoln after losing Wyoming primary

In Cheney’s concession speech, she teased a possible White House bid that could potentially set up a Republican primary battle with Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

Cheney said in post-election remarks that Abraham Lincoln had lost congressional races before being elected president, saying, “Now the real work begins.”

“Abraham Lincoln, the great and original champion of our party, was defeated in the Senate and House elections before winning the most important elections,” she said in her speech.

Harriet Hageman, winner of the Wyoming Republican primary, will face Lynette Graybull, who has now won the Democratic nomination, in November’s general election.

Fox News’ Aubrey Spady contributed to this report.