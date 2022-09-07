New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI on Wednesday, revealing that authorities seized his medical and tax records during a raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.

US District Court Judge Eileen M. Cannon announced Monday that the FBI seized Trump’s medical records, accounting information and tax documents. Fox News has learned from a source in the know that the medical records date back more than 40 years.

“I just learned through court filings that not only did the FBI steal my passports during the FBI raid and my Mar-a-Lago home, but they also misappropriated my complete and most confidential medical file and history. , with all the bells and whistles (at least they said I was very healthy, sure A perfect physical specimen!), with personal tax records (which are illegal to take) and attorney/client/privileged information, an absolute NO , NO,” Trump stated in a Truth Social post. “Days of the Soviet Union!”

It is not only the former President who rules the government. His attorney, Chris Kiss, blamed the Justice Department for leaks to the media about their ongoing investigation. Most recently, this included a Washington Post report that seized documents contained material describing a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities. When contacted about the Fox News report, both the FBI and the DOJ declined to comment.

Kiss said in a statement to Fox News that the judge specifically asked the government’s legal team about the leaks and identified the harm Trump would face from them.

“Unfortunately, even after the court specifically stated in its order that President Trump ‘suffers incalculable potential harm from the illegal disclosure of sensitive information to the public,’ and asked the United States attorney directly about the leaks, the leaks continue without any respect for process or the real truth. No attention,” Kiss said.

“It does not serve the interests of justice well,” he continued. “Furthermore, the damage to public confidence in the integrity of the system cannot be underestimated. Responsible action here requires that someone in government – anyone – has leadership and control. The court has provided the right path. This does not include the selective leak of unverifiable and misleading information. To document storage problems that needlessly spiral out of control. If the goal is to find a rational solution, there is no reason to deviate from that path.”

Democratic lawmakers and officials in New York have been chasing Trump’s tax records for years. On Sept. 1, his legal team reached a settlement with the House Oversight Committee and accounting firm Mazars USA in a case in which the committee subpoenaed records from the firm, they disclosed in a court filing. The filing did not disclose any details of the settlement agreement.

