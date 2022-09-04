New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Donald Trump called President Joe Biden’s address to the nation earlier in the week the most “wicked” speech ever given by a US president.

“This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia to deliver the most vile, hateful and divisive speech ever given by an American president,” Trump said Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, while campaigning for Republican candidates in the commonwealth. . “If we want to be sure that we are threats to the enemies of democracy and the state, blaspheming 75 million citizens, and 75 to 150 citizens. You are all enemies of the state.”

“He’s an enemy of the state if you want to know the truth,” Trump continued.

Biden was widely criticized by conservatives in Philadelphia on Thursday for claiming that “equality and democracy are under attack” by “MAGA forces.”

Vulnerable Democrats shrug off Biden’s anti-MAG speech, Trump-backed candidates come under fire over divisive comments

Washington Post Editorial Board published a piece on Friday Argued that the speech was too “prejudiced” and too harsh on well-intentioned Americans.

The board said Biden’s speech did “little” to unite the country and “scolded or belittled” good Republicans who might otherwise be persuaded to leave Trump’s MAGA movement.

Biden Says Trump Supporters Don’t Threaten Country After Speech On ‘Us Republicans’

Conservatives too Mocked Biden For the ominous “blood red” lighting behind Biden during the speech, a criticism Trump echoed in his speech on Saturday night.

“How do you like that red lighting behind him like a ghost?” Trump told the Wilkes-Barre crowd.

Trump campaigned in Pennsylvania for Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.