Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon topped a crowded primary field and will face incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election.

The Associated Press tallied the race for Dixon, with roughly 19% of the vote counted, with her leading at 41%.

Dixon received a last-minute endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Friday, helping solidify her front-runner status in a field that includes businessman Kevin Rinke, church pastor Ralph Rebond, entrepreneur and chiropractor Garrett Soldano and real estate broker Ryan. Kelly.

Trump-backer Tudor Dixon criticizes Gretchen Whitmer on education policies, harming students during Covid

Whitmer is seeking a second term as governor following a tumultuous few years filled with criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including a slow economic recovery for the state, large losses of small businesses and school performance.

Democrats accused Dixon of meddling in the Republican primary after running ads attacking her, portraying her as the party’s least likely GOP candidate to face in the general election.

The race will be one of the most closely watched gubernatorial contests in the country, with analysts predicting it will be a toss-up on which party comes out on top.