Exclusive – Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon says Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is responsible for the decline in the state’s education system, largely due to her strict COVID policies and vetoing several bills that Dixon said would help improve literacy.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Dixon explained what she believes has led to a “deterioration” in how the state teaches its children, blamed the Whitmer administration for the decline, and outlined her plans to make Michigan’s education system the best it can be. in the country.

“I think it’s important that we talk [Whitmer’s] Record what she’s done for the state, and first of all our children — what’s happened in education,” Dixon said.

“Our kids are kept out of school longer than any other state. In fact, if you talk to Republican governors, they’ll say blue states stay out of school twice as long as red states,” she added. In-person learning has been suspended across the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer has faced sharp criticism for her approach to school closures throughout the pandemic, for multiple shutdowns of in-person learning for students and for encouraging closures again last year after the state experienced a spike in coronavirus cases.

Dixon noted that Whitmer’s actions have left Michigan’s education quality among the worst in the nation, and argued that it’s time to “get kids back on track.”

“Overall, education in the state of Michigan is steadily declining. So now we’re down to 38th in the nation. But if we continue on the same path, all the data shows that by 2030 we’ll be in the bottom five states in the nation,” she said.

“We have kids that are falling behind … our literacy tests are back and this year we have a 50% failure rate of our third graders,” she added, while also criticizing Whitmer for vetoing several bills she pushed through the state legislature. Argued that it would help raise Michigan’s literacy rate.

Dixon emphasized the importance of parental involvement in their children’s education and took a sharp tone on the teaching of controversial subjects such as Critical Race Theory (CRT).

“Our Detroit superintendent came out and said, ‘We’re using CRT deeply,’ and you’ll hear Democrats across the state saying they’re not using it, but we have evidence from this article that Detroit’s superintendent said. I’m using CRT deeply,” Dixon said.

Referring to Dixon’s report last year, Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said at a school board meeting that schools in his district are “deeply using critical racial theory” and that students need to learn about historical injustice in the United States “to better understand who they are.”

Because Detroit Public Schools has about a 90% literacy failure rate, I think it’s important to get some of those teachers out there and talk to them and sit down with them and our legislators and say this is what they’re seeing in the classroom. rates,” Dixon said.

She cited a conversation with a teacher who expressed concern that too much effort was being made to teach CRT that children were “getting the basics of reading, writing and math.”

“Let’s sit down and have that conversation with the people in the classroom and say, ‘This is how we’re going to give our kids the best possible future,'” Dixon said.

“Right now, we’re failing our kids. That’s what we see as the root cause and what we see as corrective action and what we hear from people on the ground talking to kids and teaching them every day. I think we can come together from that perspective and talk about it that way,” she added.

Dixon faces a field of Republican candidates including businessman and chiropractor Garrett Soldano, businessman Kevin Rinke, real estate broker Ryan Kelly and church pastor Ralph Reband.

She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump on Friday.

Michigan’s primary election will be held on Tuesday, August 2.

Fox News’ John Brown contributed to this report.