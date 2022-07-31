New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Two Washington GOP House candidates, both seeking to represent two different congressional districts in the state, will face off in their primaries next week against incumbent Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year, insisting those impeachment votes were invalid. Transport voters to polling stations.

Two vulnerable Republicans — Third Congressional District Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Representative of the Fourth Congressional District. Dan Newhouse – up against multiple challengers in each of their primaries, both trying to fend off two separate challengers backed by Trump. .

In recent interviews with Fox News Digital, former Washington Police Chief Loren Culp, who is challenging Newhouse, and retired Army Special Forces Chief Warrant Officer Joe Kent, who is challenging Beutler, both insisted that the GOP House votes to impeach Trump. Members could influence Tuesday’s election.

Both Beutler, who has served in Congress since 2011, and Newhouse, who was first elected to Congress in 2014, voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 Capitol protests following the 2020 presidential election. In addition, two Republicans who faced backlash from voters in their districts also voted in favor of establishing an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“Getting President Trump’s endorsement is huge,” said Culp, who is running for governor of Washington in 2020. “All of my competitors have run around the country to Trump events and some of them have even paid to participate in fundraisers at Mar a Lago. , trying to rub elbows with people in Trump’s orbit and try to meet with President Trump to get his endorsement.”

“I did the exact opposite,” he added. “I told my campaign, ‘President Trump isn’t endorsing someone without looking at everybody. He’s a smart guy and he’s going to make the right decision. He’ll see what I’ve done, what he’ll see we’ve done in 2020…”

“I had no idea he was going to call me,” Culp said, describing the moment he found out he had Trump’s endorsement in the race.

“My wife and I were having a cup of coffee talking about our grandchildren and my phone rang,” Culp recalls. “I was very surprised. … And he said exactly what I knew he would. He said, ‘I have seen all the candidates and checked their background. I saw what they did, I see what you did and I support you 100%.

Culp said he gathered a lot from voters across the state and district about how they felt about the Newhouse vote to impeach Trump.

“They’re not happy that the Newhouse voted to impeach President Trump, then doubled down and voted for the January 6 commission, which is nothing more than political theater for Nancy Pelosi to demonize Trump and conservatives,” Culp said.

Culp, who is also endorsed by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Bobert, took aim at Newhouse on a variety of fronts, including his willingness to support Democrats’ “unbridled spending” measures.

“My opponent, Dan Newhouse, has voted for every big spending bill that has come up,” Culp said, vowing to vote for things that are constitutional and benefit Americans financially.

Echoing Culp, Kent said he thinks Trump’s endorsement, “the most powerful endorsement in the country” and the “gold standard” of endorsements for America First candidates, is “huge” for his campaign.

“He’s definitely a leader of the America First movement,” Kent said of Trump. “But another reason Trump’s endorsement is so critical to our race is the jungle primary here in Washington state. To be effective against a 12-year incumbent, we really had to rally around a candidate.”

The Gold Star husband, whose wife died while conducting special operations against ISIS in Syria in 2019, was targeted in Beutler, Kent, he said. “People are still outraged that she voted to impeach Trump.

“What that vote really did was expose her record, her entire record,” Kent said. “I say this all the time … I challenge Republicans to show me one issue where Jamie stands for Republican values ​​or for the district. She’s very much, I would say, a controlled opposition to the left. … The impeachment vote really brought out all of her true colors.”

“Her impeachment vote finally pushed her into the play,” Kent said, noting that Beutler had never been challenged in a similar fashion by another Republican.

As for the overall response to their campaigns, Culp and Kent both said they received overwhelming support from voters in districts they hope to represent nationally.

Culp, who made headlines in 2018 during his tenure as Republic police chief, said voters were “very angry” when he vowed to defend voters’ Second Amendment rights against newly enacted gun regulations.

“They’re mad at Newhouse, they’re mad at Biden, they don’t like the way our country is going,” he said. “They’re sick and tired of everything going up. You look at what Biden has done with our energy policy, and we’re definitely not on the right track. Most people I talk to understand what’s going on.”

“Biden is absolutely a puppet of our enemies, including China,” Culp added. “If you just look at the evidence, he’s trying to destroy America. That’s what people tell me. That’s what they’re seeing, that’s what I’m seeing.”

Kent, who also received endorsements from former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, said he is “very fired up” as Election Day approaches.

“We have $3.7 million in black money that has fallen into the race right now,” Kent said. “But I think it’s almost better than polling because if they don’t see me as a threat they won’t spend money on me.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I feel a lot of grassroots support here,” he added. “Our town halls bring out a lot of people every single night. We’ve knocked on over 120,000 doors. So, I mean, we’ve got pretty good momentum.”

Washington’s primary election will be held on August 2. Unlike many other states, Washington has a first-two primary election and all competing candidates appear on the same ballot. The two people who receive the most votes in each election, regardless of party affiliation, go to a general election.

Fox News did not receive responses from the Beutler or Newhouse campaigns.