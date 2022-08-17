New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman — heavily backed by former President Donald Trump — has clinched the GOP nomination for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat.

Cheney, who lost by more than 30 percentage points, was the most senior of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the then-president on charges of inciting the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack when he said he called on Hageman to confess. on the Capitol organized by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters aimed at disrupting congressional certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.

The conservative lawmaker and defense hawk immediately came under verbal fire from Trump and his allies, and in May of last year, she was ousted from her number-three House GOP leadership position.

Trump, stepping up his efforts to oust Cheney from Congress, endorsed Hageman when he entered the Wyoming race last summer. The former president and his allies successfully encouraged some, but not all, of the anti-Cheney candidates to drop out of the primary race and rally around Hagerman.

The former president traveled to Wyoming in late May to hold a large rally to promote Hageman. Trump, who remains the most popular and powerful politician in the GOP, captured nearly 70% of the vote in Wyoming in the 2020 presidential election.

Hageman, a Wyoming native and 2018 gubernatorial candidate, is a former Cheney supporter and adviser who has donated to the three-term congresswoman’s past campaigns. She was also a conservative lawyer who fought for water, land and property rights.

Cheney has been vocal in emphasizing the importance of protecting the nation’s democratic process and putting country before party, and is one of two Republicans serving on a special select committee set up by House Democrats investigating the riots at the Capitol. The committee made headlines and received plenty of national attention this summer as it held televised hearings.

Four of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump decided against another term in Congress. Of the six running for re-election, four lost in GOP primaries, and two others made it to November, thanks in part to running in nonpartisan primaries, where the top two finishers advance regardless of party affiliation.

Cheney — in comments in recent weeks — seemed at peace that her primary defeat was the price she had to pay to succeed in her larger crusade to ensure Trump never returns to the White House.

“I’m struggling to earn every single vote,” Cheney said in an interview “Fox News Sunday” At the end of last month. Given the choice between keeping my seat in the House of Representatives on the one hand or ensuring the survival of our constitutional republic and telling the American people the truth about Donald Trump, I choose the Constitution and the truth every day. Twice a week and Sunday.”