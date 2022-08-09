New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After endorsing former President Trump in their campaigns, Trump-backed candidates were quick to come to the former president’s defense after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday.

The FBI raided Trump’s home on Monday for classified materials Trump allegedly took back to his residence after spending time in the White House.

Following the attack, Trump-endorsed midterm candidates raced to Twitter to defend the former Republican president.

Blake Masters, Republican nominee in Arizona Senate race: “When street crime goes unsolved, but opposition leaders are hunted down by the federal police, you live in a third world country… Everybody knows it’s politically motivated. And that terrifies us all.”

Republican nominee in the Pennsylvania Senate race. Mehmet Oz: “America is deeply divided, & what Pres. Biden’s FBI and DOJ did last night only made things worse. Americans have every right to be upset and demand answers as to why this attack happened. In the most aggressive action against a former president ever in our country’s history .

JD Vance, the Republican nominee in the Ohio Senate race, said the attack raises the question of whether the US is a republic and called for an investigation into those who “politicized” the FBI.

Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate in the Michigan governor’s race, has tied the knot with his own Democratic opponent, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “As Whitmer said, she and Biden are cut from the same cloth — both weaponized the law. Biden attacked President Trump’s home. Whitmer illegally prosecuted his predecessor and continues to pursue him and his staff. A disgraceful abuse of power, an affront to American principles.”

John Gibbs, a Republican candidate in Michigan’s Third Congressional District, said, “Biden’s FBI corruptly used state powers against his political opponent to raid Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago. This is a shameful and terrible example for our republic. There must be and will be accountability.”