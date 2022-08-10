Trump attorneys, Justice officials met this summer about documents: reports

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and Justice Department officials discussed the contents of Trump’s Florida estate earlier this summer, even after more than a dozen box records were returned to the National Archives much earlier.

In June, a small group of Justice Department and FBI officials met with Trump’s lawyers at Mar-a-Lago, a meeting first reported by CNN and confirmed by the Washington Post. According to reports, the group made the trip to learn more about potentially classified additional documents stored at the former president’s estate.

On Tuesday, a day after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Trump attorney Christina Bobb told The Washington Post and confirmed to NBC News that agents had removed about a dozen boxes stored in the estate’s basement on Monday.

The FBI notified the Secret Service in advance of the law enforcement action, indicating that the agency had a search warrant for the property, a person familiar with the action told USA TODAY.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly, said the Secret Service gave the FBI access to the property but did not participate in the search.

The GOP has distanced itself from the FBI

Republican lawmakers had sharp words for Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department after Monday’s search in Mar-a-Lago.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to investigate the DOJ should Republicans win control of the House in the midterm elections. The House Judiciary Committee GOP’s Twitter account was more intense.

Republicans have been the party of law and order since the 1970s, with the three words mentioned in nearly every major GOP campaign since then, said Mike Kornfield, an associate professor of political management at George Washington University who studies political rhetoric.

“When it comes to border control and Democrats and the children of Democrats, like Hunter Biden, they remain committed to that slogan, but otherwise it’s a selective application of that principle,” he said.

Trump huddles with House GOP a day after FBI search

Former President Donald Trump held a dinner meeting with a dozen House Republicans on Tuesday, and his guests said he exuded confidence despite an FBI search of his Florida home the day before.

Rep. R-Indiana, chairman of the Republican Study Committee. Jim Banks, tweeted a photo of Trump and his guests with their thumbs up. Banks said “House conservatives are united to stand with President Trump. We will make America great again!”

– David Jackson