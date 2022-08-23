Trump asks for ‘special master’ to review Mar-a-Lago evidence

Toggle caption Terry Reyna/AP

Former President Trump is asking a federal court to appoint a special master to review documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago this month during a court-authorized search.

In a motion filed in federal court in Florida, Trump seeks to block the government from further reviewing the documents seized until a special master is appointed and wants the government to provide more details about items seized during the search. .

It is the first legal action by Trump’s lawyers since FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago.

“Law enforcement is a shield that protects the American people. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes,” the filing said. “Therefore, we seek injunctive relief following the unprecedented and unnecessary raid on President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.”

Trump’s lawyers argue that the search raises Fourth Amendment concerns and that the warrant used was too broad. They also say the department took the unprecedented step of searching the former president’s home despite what Trump’s lawyers have said has been his voluntary assistance to investigators for months.

In a statement, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley reiterated that the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago “was authorized by a federal court after a finding of probable cause.”

The department is aware of Trump’s move, he said, and will file its response with the court.

Last Friday, the judge in the case, US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, gave the Justice Department a week to provide a redacted copy of the affidavit used to justify the unprecedented search of Trump’s residence. Several media organizations had asked the judge to unseal all documents related to the search, particularly the affidavit that lays out the reasoning and research. At the hearing last Thursday, the organizations said they did not want to release any information that could influence current or future witnesses, endanger people involved in the investigation or compromise the investigation.

The Justice Department argued at the hearing that redacting the affidavit would not release any information and also noted that the issuance of the search and warrant last week created a volatile situation where FBI agents have already received death threats.

The Justice Department must give Reinhart his proposed redacted version by Thursday afternoon. The judge did not say what, if anything, he would ultimately order made public.

While the Justice Department asked the court to quash the warrant, citing a strong public interest, it has argued strongly against releasing the affidavit, saying that doing so could compromise the investigation, other investigations, the possibility of future witness cooperation, and the safety of agents and individuals. named in the affidavit.

The warrant shows FBI agents recovered documents labeled classified, secret, top secret and confidential as well as potential presidential records. It also reveals that the Justice Department is investigating possible violations of three federal laws, including the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

The origins of the investigation come from an unlikely source: the National Archives. This winter, the agency in charge of cataloging and archiving important government documents, recovered 15 boxes of key presidential records that it says Trump is improperly and possibly illegally keeping at home.