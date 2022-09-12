Trump and the Justice Department have presented picks for a special master. what now

Toggle caption Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

The Justice Department and lawyers representing former President Donald Trump are arguing over a special master’s request to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago.

It’s not that the two sides don’t see eye-to-eye on whether a special master should be part of the first proceeding — they disagree on basic details, including who should fill the role, how long the process will take, and who. Costs must be included, according to a joint court filing filed Friday.

Responding Monday to the DOJ’s latest attempt to block the move, Trump’s lawyers reaffirmed their call for a special master to review the recovered documents, which they said cannot actually be classified.

He described the criminal investigation as a document storage dispute that had spiraled out of control, and said Trump had “infinite authority” to access those presidential records. Federal prosecutors say special master proceedings are harming national security by preventing them from using classified material in criminal investigations.

Each side presented two picks to be the special master for the case Friday after U.S. District Judge Eileen Cannon granted Trump’s request.

The Justice Department has nominated two former federal judges for the job: Barbara Jones (appointed by Bill Clinton) and Thomas Griffiths (appointed by George W. Bush). Retired Federal Judge Raymond J. Deary (appointed by Ronald Reagan) and Paul Huck, Jr. (a conservative lawyer who worked in Florida state government) are Trump’s picks.

Both parties are expected to respond to each other’s candidates sometime on Monday.

Essentially, the two camps will tell Cannon whether they’ve agreed on a candidate or whether she’ll have to make that decision, says former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg. Morning editionof A. Martinez.

“The whole idea here — and I think what Judge Cannon was trying to do, although I don’t think she did a particularly good job of it — was to give the process an air of neutrality, to find a third party, to find an outsider, to review the seized documents. And someone with no stake in the outcome to make certain decisions,” adds Rosenberg. “I think any of those would be fine, but this kind of raises another question … is whether you need a special master to begin with, and I’m not sure you do.”

While selecting candidates, experience and clearance are important

Rosenberg believes there are two main criteria the canon considers when deciding who to appoint as a special master.

“Nominees for the job … all tell me, but experience and the ability to hold and maintain security clearances will be at the forefront of their qualifications,” he says.

Security clearance is important because classified documents may be problematic. Rosenberg emphasized the word “may” because the Justice Department does not believe a special master should oversee a specific part of a case. And he says former federal judges have experience handling these types of issues, which is also important.

The timeline is another point of contention

The Justice Department wants to wrap up the review process by mid-October, while Trump’s legal team wants it to run for 90 days (meaning it would end after the midterm elections).

If the Justice Department had its way, there wouldn’t be a special master at all, Rosenberg notes. He says the department wants to speed up the process so it can resume investigations into the obstruction and mishandling of government secrets, because “investigations don’t get better with age.”

“That’s one way to think about the position of the Trump team,” he added. “Typically for the subjects of the investigation, for the defendants, the delay helps because, again, cases don’t improve with age.”

All roads lead back to the original investigation

Canon ruled that the Justice Department could not use the seized documents in a criminal investigation until the special master had completed his work. At the same time, she said the intelligence community could continue to review potential national security risks.

National security Nixon has a reason why presidents can’t keep their White House records

Can those threads be unraveled? The government says no. And Rosenberg, who calls the case “probably the most important aspect,” agrees.

“From my perspective … they are the same,” he says. “How do you assess the damage if the FBI is not allowed to continue the criminal investigation [into] If the documents are passed, for example? The intelligence community needs to know this.”

Rosenberg concluded: “This seems like an artificial distinction and the most problematic aspect of Judge Cannon’s decision.”

This interview was produced by Katy Cline and edited by Nell Clark.