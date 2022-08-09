Trump and Pence pick sides in contentious GOP primary for Wisconsin governor

Enlarge this image toggle signature Morrie Gash/AP

MADISON, Wisconsin. On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump’s influence on GOP voters in the swing state will once again be tested. This time in Wisconsin, where the former president backed candidates who directly pitted him against founding the Republican Party.

Trump backs construction chief in Wisconsin gubernatorial primary Tim Michels above Rebecca Clefish, who served as lieutenant governor under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker for eight years. Walker campaigned aggressively for Clefish, who is also backed by the former vice president. Mike Pence.

Trump support for Michels At the beginning of June turned the race for governor around by rocking Michels’ campaign about a month after he entered the race. Michels has spent millions of dollars of his own money on TV blitz ads, portraying himself as a businessman and “outsider” who wants to turn the government on its head, echoing the ideas used by Trump during his 2016 presidential run.

Trump also supported Republican Adam Steen in his mainstream campaign. vs Robin Vosa powerful speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly who angered Trump over his refusal to attempt to reverse President Joe Biden’s 2020 statewide victory, which election law experts say is legally impossible.

Trump’s risky endorsements

Trump’s victories in both races could help him claim a seat in the Wisconsin Republican Party ahead of his proposed 2024 presidential campaign. But Anthony Chergosky, a political scientist at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, says both Trump candidates are very likely to lose.

“I wonder if Donald Trump fully understands what he’s getting himself into,” Chergoski says.

Michels hasn’t gone as far as Trump when it comes to how he describes the 2020 presidential election, but he cast doubt on Biden’s victory in Wisconsin, which was confirmed by a statewide poll, a partial recount, and several state and federal courts. . solutions. When asked during a recent debate whether he would sign legislation that would “annul” Biden’s 2020 win in Wisconsin, Michels left his options open.

“Everything will be on the table,” Michels said. “I will make the right decision.”

Klefish, who said the 2020 election was “rigged,” was nonetheless the only GOP candidate for Wisconsin governor who rejected the idea that the outcome of the race could be overturned.

“It’s constitutionally impossible,” Klefish said at the same debate. “There is no way to de-certify elections that have already taken place.”

Other factors were also reported to have influenced Trump’s approval decision. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel informed that Trump was angered by a photo of Clefish posted on Twitter showing her teenage daughter going to meet the son of a state Supreme Court judge who ruled against Trump in several election lawsuits nearly two years ago.

Trump’s desire to cancel the election was certainly central to his decision to support Steen, a until recently unknown politician, over Vos, the most powerful Republican in the legislature who has set the GOP agenda in Wisconsin for more than a decade.

“Adam Steen is running to defeat your RINO speaker in the House, Robin Vos,” Trump said at a Friday rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, referring to the acronym “Republican in name only.”

Chergoski says the races generally reflect power struggles within the Republican Party, both in Wisconsin and nationally. “You have sort of the early 2010s version of the Republican Party on one side, and you have the Donald Trump version of the Republican Party on the other.”

The primaries also show a geographic divide, Chergoski says, in the GOP between the suburbs, where Klefish gets the strongest support, and rural areas, which have been key to Trump’s coalition.



Meeting with Evers in November

The winner will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November in a race that public polls and recent Wisconsin history show will be close. Evers defeated Walker by just over a percentage point in 2018 and has spent most of the past four years at odds with Republicans, who have a large majority in the state legislature, vetoing more bills in a single session than any governor in Wisconsin history.

When Trump visited Wisconsin last week, Evers campaign officials issued a statement criticizing both Michels and Clefish, another sign that the race could go either way.

“Every candidate in the Republican primary is too extreme for our state and will sign dangerous bills that will undermine our democracy,” Evers campaign spokesman Sam Roker said. “Governor Evers is focused on doing the right thing for our state and bringing people together to solve real problems.”