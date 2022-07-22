Trump ally Steve Bannon’s contempt case goes to jury as prosecutors urge conviction

WASHINGTON – The contempt of government case against Steve Bannon went before a federal court jury on Friday, after a House committee inquiry on Capitol Hill urged him to indict a former White House strategist who “chosen allegiance to Donald Trump” over documents and testimony. attack

“The defendant made a deliberate decision not to comply,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gaston told jurors in closing arguments. “That, ladies and gentlemen, is contempt. We are here because the defendant has contempt for Congress.

“He has contempt for our system of government and doesn’t believe he should follow the rules. Find him guilty.”

Bannon attorney Evan Corcoran, meanwhile, continued to maintain that the House committee targeted his client because of Bannon’s long ties to the Republican former president. He also suggested that the prosecution’s primary witness had a political bias against Bannon.

“Why was Steve Bannon singled out?” Corcoran told the jury, focusing on Christine Emmerling, the House committee’s lead lawyer and the government’s main witness.

Corcoran cited Amarling’s work for Democratic lawmakers and his acknowledged contributions to Democratic political candidates. The witness also previously testified that she had known Gaston, a prosecutor, for about 15 years when he met former Rep. Henry Waxman, D-Calif., overlapped as staff. Both have also been members of the same book club.

“Why does Ms. Amerling want to make an example of Steve Bannon? It’s an election year,” the lawyer said.

Final arguments after decision by Bannon’s lawyers called no witnesses In case. Bannon attorney David Schoen told U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols on Thursday that his client had decided not to testify, arguing that the court had barred the legal team from asserting a number of defenses, including that Bannon was exempt from complying with the subpoena because he believed That Trump insisted. Executive privilege.

Bannon faces two counts of contemptOne involved his refusal to appear for testimony and the other his failure to produce documents.

Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a maximum fine of $100,000.

Federal prosecutors rested their case against Bannon on Wednesday after the testimony of only two witnesses, including Emerling, who told the jury that the former Trump aide repeatedly refused the panel’s demands for documents and testimony despite the threat of criminal prosecution.

Amerling, who serves as the committee’s deputy staff director, said Bannon was given multiple notices that he would risk contempt charges if he did not provide required information and appear for testimony, even though he failed to meet every deadline set out in September. gone 23, 2021 subpoena.

Referring to correspondence with Bannon attorney Robert Costello, Amerling said the lawyer never requested a deadline extension or suggested his client had no information relevant to the committee’s investigation. Instead, Costello argued that Bannon was protected by executive privilege.

“The select committee’s position was that this was not a valid rationale for refusing to comply,” Emmerling said, adding that the committee never received notice — “formal or informal” — that Trump had exercised executive privilege regarding Bannon.

This month, the Justice Department revealed in court documents that Trump’s attorneys never said the former president intended to invoke executive privilege that would shield Bannon from the committee. In January, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s attempts to secure documents from the committee through executive privilege.

In closing arguments, Corcoran claimed that Bannon had not ignored a committee subpoena referring to the House committee’s exchange of correspondence with the attorney, Costello. At one point, Corcoran challenged the subpoena’s validity, suggesting that the Jan. 6 signature of committee chairman Benny Thompson, D-Miss., was different from his signatures on correspondence with Bannon’s attorneys.

Corcoran also insisted that the dates set in the subpoena for the production of documents and Bannon’s October 14 appearance were only “placeholders,” subject to negotiation.

“The government wants you to believe it’s a paper trail for a crime,” Corcoran said.

Assistant US Attorney Amanda Vaughan responded Friday that the committee’s demands may not be “clear.”

“This is not difficult. This is not difficult,” Vonn told the judges. “Your eyes are not deceiving you. He (Bannon) chose not to comply because he didn’t want to.”

The government’s case rests largely on Amerling’s testimony, while Bannon’s lawyers have repeatedly called the prosecution politically motivated.

At trial, Corcoran asked whether members of Congress were directly involved in setting subpoena deadlines.

Amerling testified that the urgency of the investigation dictated that the committee obtain information “as quickly as possible.”

Vaughn, however, rejected Corcoran’s claim that Bannon’s actions were politically motivated and defended Amerling as a “serious investigator”.

“Why do we talk about politics?” Vaughn asked. “What is political about an attack on the seat of our government?”