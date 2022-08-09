New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Exclusive — Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania says the FBI has seized his cellphone.

Perry told Fox News in an exclusive statement Tuesday that while traveling with his family earlier in the day, he was approached by three FBI agents who served him a warrant and demanded he turn on his cellphone.

The congressman’s personal phone was seized a day after FBI agents searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

“This morning, while traveling with my family, I was visited by 3 FBI agents and confiscated my cell phone. They made no attempt to contact my attorney, if they had wanted, they could have arranged to keep my phone. I am. Merrick Perry said in his statement that the FBI would seize the phone of a sitting member of Congress at the direction of Garland’s DOJ, “I am outraged, if not surprised. My phone contains information about my legislative and political activities and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents and friends.” None of this is the work of the government.”

In his statement, Perry asserted that “Like President Trump last night, the DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of contacting my attorneys. These types of banana republic tactics should concern every citizen — especially considering the decision before Congress this week to appoint 87,000 new IRS agents will further harass law-abiding citizens.”

Perry, a five-term congressman and staunch Trump ally, is an original member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and took over as the group’s leader earlier in the year. Perry has also been a staunch supporter of Trump’s repeated unsubstantiated claims that his 2020 election loss to incumbent Biden was largely due to voter fraud.

Perry is a target of interest from a Jan. 6 Democratic-dominated House select committee that is investigating a 2021 deadly attack on the Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters aimed at disrupting congressional certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory. Perry communicated with the Trump White House several times in the days and weeks leading up to the storming of the Capitol.

Fox News has reached out to the Justice Department for comment on Perry’s claims, but did not receive a response at the time of filing this report.

Trump announced on Monday that his Florida residence had been raided by the FBI. Sources told Fox News Digital that the search was related to materials Trump carried with him while he was president. Sources also said the National Archives and Records Administration referred the matter to the Justice Department, which seized 15 boxes of classified material from the home.