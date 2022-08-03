Trump ally Navarro sued over unauthorized email account

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department sued Peter Navarro on Wednesday, alleging that Donald Trump’s former adviser used an unauthorized email account while working in the White House and falsified presidential records.

The lawsuit, in federal court in Washington, says Navarro used at least one “unofficial” email account — a ProtonMail account — to send and receive emails. The legal action comes just weeks after he was indicted on the felony charges After Refusing to cooperate with congressional inquiry Attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The civil cases allege that by using an unauthorized email account, Navarro failed to turn over presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration.

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge for an order “authorizing the recovery of any presidential records in the possession, custody and/or control of Mr. Navarro.” The suit also seeks unspecified damages.

“Mr. Navarro is improperly withholding presidential records that are the property of the United States and that form part of the permanent historical record of the previous administration,” the lawsuit states.

An attorney representing Navarro in the criminal case did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the civil case.