Trump ally Lindsey Graham must testify in Georgia grand jury probe, federal judge rules

Graham called Georgia’s top election official and staff twice, asking for a review of the absentee ballots.

SC Republicans sought to quash the subpoena, citing the Constitution.

The judge said he would restrict inquiries to only certain phone calls to Georgia election officials.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. refused to quash the grand jury subpoena.

US District Judge Leigh Martin May said he would only bar Georgia election officials from questioning parts of Graham’s telephone calls that helped inform Congress’ certification of the 2020 election.

“Senator Graham (Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger) or others may be questioned about any alleged attempts to encourage ballot casting or otherwise alter Georgia’s election practices and procedures,” the judge ruled. “Also, the grand jury may inquire into Senator Graham’s alleged communications and coordination with the Trump campaign and his post-election efforts in Georgia, as well as Senator Graham’s public statements regarding Georgia’s 2020 elections.”

The judge’s ruling dealt a blow to a staunch Trump ally who sought to avoid appearing before a Fulton County grand jury and prosecutors who are leading a broader investigation into election interference.

Graham’s office indicated that the senator would appeal the order, saying the judge “recognized” that the testimony of at least some lawmakers is protected by the legislative privilege, known as the Constitution’s speech and debate provision.

Last week, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the lawmaker’s grand jury appearance, asking May to consider whether Graham should be shielded from answering some questions that may be protected by legal privilege, a prelude to Thursday’s decision.

At issue is Graham’s involvement in trying to convince Georgia election officials about the 2020 contest.

In the week following the election, Graham called Raffensperger and his staff twice, demanding additional review of absentee ballots, according to court documents filed in support of the subpoena request.

Graham has asserted that when he contacted Georgia officials, he was engaged in a legitimate inquiry as a lawmaker under the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause. He denied claims that he was pressuring officials to exclude ballots, saying he was trying to understand the method by which different states scrutinize ballots.

Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis, who is leading the Georgia investigation, has repeatedly denied Graham’s claims.

“The senator has not identified any protected or privileged information that is ‘required’ by his subpoena and instead has insisted, not for the first time, that it may not be subject to questioning in any way, much less in some ‘partial’ way,” Willis argued in a court filing this week. “The senator’s extreme position ignores the facts, the holdings of this court, Supreme Court precedent, and the public interest.”

Georgia was ground zero for former President Donald Trump’s false statements about the election. Trump called Raffensperger, demanding the secretary of state find more votes to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the state.

