Trump aides unlikely to face charges on their own in Mar-a-Lago probe, former prosecutors say

Violating the Espionage Act requires knowledge that sensitive documents were mishandled.

A Trump lawyer who mistakenly turned over declassified documents could testify.

Espionage Act cases are rare and are usually charged for leaks.

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump’s aides are unlikely to be charged with mishandling government documents found in an unprecedented search of his Florida estate, unless the former president is also charged, according to legal experts.

Possible criminal charges The Espionage Act cited in the search warrant requires deliberate criminal intent, A legal standard that doesn’t apply to aides who packed or moved boxes without knowing what was in them, according to former prosecutors. The Espionage Act does not necessarily charge espionage, but the mishandling of documents about national defense.